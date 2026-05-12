Groww Shares Fall 4% After ₹5,637 Crore Block Deal — Should Investors Worry?

Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures suddenly found itself under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday — and Dalal Street quickly took notice. Shares of the company fell as much as 4% in mid-session trade on Tuesday after several marquee investors were said to have moved to sell the stake worth nearly ₹5,637 crore through a secondary share sale. The stock fell to an intraday low of ₹180 on the BSE but then recovered it.

Shares were trading at ₹185.44 at around 12:59 pm, down ₹8.08 or 4.18% from its previous close of ₹193.52. The counter opened at ₹184 and traded in the range of ₹180-187.50 during the session.

And this seems to be what’s making investors nervous: the selling is coming from some of the biggest names behind the company.

Which Investors Are Selling Stake In Groww Parent

Reports say the company is looking to sell its ownership through one or more secondary transactions. Investors include Peak XV, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital and YC Holdings.

The deal is for the sale of about ₹30.91 crore shares, or about a 5.01% equity stake in the company. The floor price has been reportedly set at ₹182.30 per share, nearly 6% below the prevailing market price, putting pressure on the stock.

These deals are usually executed as block trades or institutional placements through stock exchanges.

Why Is The Market Reacting So Strongly To Groww Shares’ Price Fall?

Large investor exits often create caution among retail investors — especially when the selling comes immediately after a lock-in expiry.

Nearly ₹418.2 crore shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures reportedly became eligible for trading after the IPO lock-in period ended today. With today’s market prices, the market values the eligible shares at approximately $9.4 billion.

The concern for market participants is straightforward: when the earliest investors decide to trim positions, market traders will tend to worry about short-term supply in the stock.

Who Holds Stakes in Billionbrains Garage Ventures?

Among the major shareholders:

Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1 holds around 16.88% stake

YC Holdings II owns nearly 10.08%

Ribbit Capital holds about 6.90%

Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III owns roughly 1.57% stake

As part of the transaction structure, reports suggest that the selling shareholders will remain under a 90-day lock-up period after the deal, restricting further share sales during this time.

What Investors Should Watch Now

For investors, the key question is whether the transaction is merely a routine exit by early venture capital investors or a sign that fintech valuations may be entering a cooling phase.

Groww remains one of India’s largest digital investment platforms, offering equities, IPO investments and direct mutual fund services. Founded in 2016, the Bengaluru-based fintech operates under Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd and is registered with SEBI as a stockbroker.

In the near term, traders are expected to monitor the following:

Further institutional selling activity

Trading volumes after lock-in expiry

Fintech sector sentiment

Retail investor participation

Future earnings and profitability trajectory

For now, Dalal Street appears cautious as supply pressure weighs on the stock despite the company’s strong retail investing presence.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)