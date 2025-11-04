Hindujas With Net Worth Of £35.3 Billion Were Once Convicted For Exploiting Their Indian Servants, Made Them Work 18 Hours, Spent More On Their Dog

Gopichand P. Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group has died at the age of 85 at a London hospital. His demise ends one of the most powerful business empires, which are family run and practically spans all the major spheres to include automotive, energy, banking, media and real estate and is present in other continents.

During his leadership, the company retained his legacy of the founder and the past leadership as well as increased its markets and consolidated its place as one of the most significant conglomerates of Indian descent.

When Hinduja Family Was Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Jail

The four members of the wealthiest family in Britain have been sentenced to prison to exploit their employees who were flown to their villa in Geneva.

Ajay and his wife Namrata, Prakash and Kamal Hinduja were convicted of exploitation and illegal employment by the Swiss court and sentenced to four to four-and-a-half years.

They were cleared in a more serious offense of human trafficking. Attorneys who are defending the defendants claimed that they will appeal the decision.

Out of the court, Robert Assael, the attorney of the defendants, stated: “I am shocked. We will struggle to the very end.”

Three Indian workers, who had been taken to their homeland, claimed that the family paid them a meager amount of only £7 ($8) to work 18-hour shifts, which was less than a tenth of what they were supposed to receive according to the Swiss legislation, and took their passports.

They also alleged that the family whose wealth is estimated at approximately £36bn hardly ever allowed them to move out of the house that is located in the wealthy neighbourhood of Cologny in Geneva.

When the Hinduja Family Faced Jail in Switzerland

In this case, prosecutors claimed that the family spent their money on their dog more than it did on their servants. The defence had it that the employees had been given sufficient benefits and were not confined in the villa and could come and go.

Mr Assael argued that the employees were lucky to get a better life through the Hindujas.

The elder Hindujas, who were above 70 years, missed court proceedings citing ill health. Ajay and Namrata did appear before court but they were not present to hear the verdict.

After the judgment, the prosecution petitioned the judge to have the order of immediate arrest of the younger Hinduja couple, but he refused.

Defence argued that Kamal Hindula is in hospital in Monaco and that the other three relatives are at his bedside.

Geneva is no exception to incidents where this city mostly used by international organisations and the rich of the world was in the limelight as a consequence of rumours of mistreating servants.

A lawsuit was filed last year in one of Geneva diplomatic missions before the United Nations by four Philippine based domestic workers, who alleged that they had not been paid their dues over the years.

Hinduja Group is a multinational group owned by Hinduja Family which has interests in oil, gas and banking. Another recent acquisition that the family makes is that of Raffles hotel in London.

