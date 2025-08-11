How To Build ₹1.2 Crore In Just 10 Years Even With Small Salaries, Guides CA

Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik recently shared his insights that show wealth creation does not depend solely on earning a high salary but on making smart financial choices.

In a post on X, he revealed how average earners can also secure the best financial future.

💥 How Some Middle-Class Families Quietly Build ₹1.2 Crore in Just 10 Years — Even with Small Salaries, Kids & Rent to Manage! 💥 (Not a fantasy. Real math. Real habits. No shortcuts.) Here’s how smart families are turning modest incomes into serious wealth 👇🧵… pic.twitter.com/NvIbdFOZFY — CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) August 9, 2025

He said, “How Some Middle-Class Families Quietly Build ₹1.2 Crore in Just 10 Years — Even with Small Salaries, Kids & Rent to Manage! (Not a fantasy. Real math. Real habits. No shortcuts.) Here’s how smart families are turning modest incomes into serious wealth.”

Nitin Kaushik Emphasised Clear Priorities

For families focused on a child’s future, he advises the parents that they should invest around Rs 10,000 monthly through an SIP in index funds and Public Provident Fund (PPF).

Kaushik advises not to rush into home loans. However, he recommends opting for shorter loan tenures of 10 years rather than stretching EMIs over 20 years.

He gives advice to focus on the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) for retirement needs.

Taking a strong stance on lifestyle inflation, Kaushik stresses the value of steady habits over flashy income growth.

Concluding his advice, Kaushik said that wealth is built through patience, consistent investing, and making prudent financial choices even on average salaries.

