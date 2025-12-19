LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

ICICI Prudential AMC is listed at a 20% premium. Strong flows, margins, and broker BUY calls support upside, but high valuation suggests booking partial profits or buying on dips cautiously.

icici prudential amc share price
icici prudential amc share price

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 19, 2025 13:16:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

ICICI Prudential AMC’s IPO made its debut on NSE and was priced at Rs 2,600, which is a 20% premium over the issue price, and was the result of a 39x subscription. The stock reached Rs 2,663 at the peak before profit-taking brought it down to Rs 2,575. Among others, Prabhudas Lilladher has given a BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 3,000.​

You Might Be Interested In

 

Strong Debut Performance

Initially, the Rs 10,603-crore OFS IPO had its listing on NSE marked by a significant 20.09% premium, and it then went on to achieve the 52-week high of Rs 2,663.40 during the intraday session. By the end of the morning, the stocks were traded at Rs 2,605, which was an upsurge of 20% from the IPO price, and the firm had a market capitalisation of Rs 1.3 lakh crore. On the BSE, it got listed at Rs 2,606, which was a gain of 20.38%. The share reserved for retail subscription was 2.53 times oversubscribed.​

 

Key Financial Strengths

ICICI Prudential AMC takes the lead in the flows coming to equities and also has the highest equity in the Q1 quintile, with 90% of the total assets. Operating margins have been stable at 73-74% and that has been a risk-efficient performance since the concentration has been low. Non-MF revenue at 9.2% just edges the competition; meanwhile, ICICI Bank has sold 74% of its total MF sales. Leading the pack in terms of 1-year returns.​

 

Valuation and Risks

P/E at 40.4x FY25/33.1x H1FY26 corresponds to HDFC/Nippon AMCs, but the P/B ratio is significantly higher at 27-30x compared to peers’ 10-14x. The company’s not raising fresh capital for growth creates concerns amidst high valuations. The profit booking post-peak also sends signals about the caution that is needed.​

 

Buy, Sell, or Hold?

According to brokers (PL Capital, Prabhudas), the stock has a 39% upside to Rs 3,000, which is a result of leadership in flows and strong parentage, and they say it’s a BUY. Long-term investors: Buy on dips. Short-term allottees: Book partial profits at 20% gains, trail stops. Risk-averse: Hold for a medium-term period.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 12:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMPICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing

RELATED News

Nifty, Sensex Open Higher on Friday Amid Global Central Bank Moves Boost Sentiment, Bank of Japan Rate Hike

Why Bank Of Japan Raised Interest Rates To A Record High And How It Impacts Markets And Inflation

What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

The Rise of Smart Scaffolding: How Translite Scaffolding Is Engineering Safer, Faster Construction Systems

EPF Balance Check: How To Download Your UAN Passbook Online Step By Step- Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Google Pixel Update: Users Surprised By Hotfix Update After Android 16 QPR2 Update

Why Was Epstein Obsessed With Lolita? New Photos From His Estate Show Quotes From The Book Handwritten On Women Bodies

How to Nail the Perfect South Indian Saree Look

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Nick Jonas And Brothers Vibe To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Track; Fans Cheer, Call Him ‘National Jiju’, Watch Viral Video

From Maths Teacher To Multi-Millionaire: How Jeffrey Epstein Amassed $600 Million Net Worth, Bought Two Private Islands Despite Being A Convicted Sex Offender

Mrs Deshpande Review: Madhuri Dixit Reigns Supreme in JioHotstar’s Chilling Psychological Thriller That Gets Under Your Skin

Bangladesh Lynching: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das’ Body Tied To A Tree, Set On Fire Over Blasphemy Allegations

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

QUICK LINKS