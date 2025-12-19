ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

ICICI Prudential AMC’s IPO made its debut on NSE and was priced at Rs 2,600, which is a 20% premium over the issue price, and was the result of a 39x subscription. The stock reached Rs 2,663 at the peak before profit-taking brought it down to Rs 2,575. Among others, Prabhudas Lilladher has given a BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 3,000.​

Strong Debut Performance

Initially, the Rs 10,603-crore OFS IPO had its listing on NSE marked by a significant 20.09% premium, and it then went on to achieve the 52-week high of Rs 2,663.40 during the intraday session. By the end of the morning, the stocks were traded at Rs 2,605, which was an upsurge of 20% from the IPO price, and the firm had a market capitalisation of Rs 1.3 lakh crore. On the BSE, it got listed at Rs 2,606, which was a gain of 20.38%. The share reserved for retail subscription was 2.53 times oversubscribed.​

Key Financial Strengths

ICICI Prudential AMC takes the lead in the flows coming to equities and also has the highest equity in the Q1 quintile, with 90% of the total assets. Operating margins have been stable at 73-74% and that has been a risk-efficient performance since the concentration has been low. Non-MF revenue at 9.2% just edges the competition; meanwhile, ICICI Bank has sold 74% of its total MF sales. Leading the pack in terms of 1-year returns.​

Valuation and Risks

P/E at 40.4x FY25/33.1x H1FY26 corresponds to HDFC/Nippon AMCs, but the P/B ratio is significantly higher at 27-30x compared to peers’ 10-14x. The company’s not raising fresh capital for growth creates concerns amidst high valuations. The profit booking post-peak also sends signals about the caution that is needed.​

Buy, Sell, or Hold?

According to brokers (PL Capital, Prabhudas), the stock has a 39% upside to Rs 3,000, which is a result of leadership in flows and strong parentage, and they say it’s a BUY. Long-term investors: Buy on dips. Short-term allottees: Book partial profits at 20% gains, trail stops. Risk-averse: Hold for a medium-term period.