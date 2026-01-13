LIVE TV
ICICI Prudential Life Q3 FY26: Net Profit Surges 19%, Stock Hits ₹704, Sets New Benchmark

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 FY26: Net Profit Surges 19%, Stock Hits ₹704, Sets New Benchmark

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 FY26 net profit soars 19% to ₹387.15 crore, VNB jumps 19%, APE grows, retail segment leads, stock rises ₹704, setting new benchmarks in life insurance.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 13, 2026 14:30:30 IST

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 FY26: Net Profit Surges 19%, Stock Hits ₹704, Sets New Benchmark

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 FY26: Profit Soars, Business Booms

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is once again the hot topic of the town! The net profit of the company for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 spectacularly increased by 19.15% year-on-year, reaching ₹387.15 crore compared to last year’s net profit of ₹324.91 crore. This is just the beginning, the Value of New Business (VNB) skyrocketed by 19% year-on-year to ₹615 crore, a clear indication of strong growth momentum. Moreover, VNB margin has expanded to 24.4% from 21.2%, making the business even more profitable.

On the other hand, the Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) has grown to ₹2,525 crore, with the retail segment being the major contributor, increasing its share by 9.9% year-on-year to ₹2,116 crore. Investors were so pleased that the stock price rose by 3.58% to ₹704.20 on the BSE.

The announcement could not be clearer: ICICI Prudential is not just about growth, it is a golden goose, and more importantly, it is setting a new benchmark for life insurance in India.

This is indeed a very bold upward trajectory for policyholders, investors, and market watchers!

About ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Are you in need of an insurance provider that truly offers the best? Then, look no further than ICICI Prudential Life, which was established in the year 2000 and is jointly owned by ICICI Bank (51%) and Prudential UK (22%).

It was a pioneer in India by being the first life insurance company to go for listing on NSE and BSE in 2016. Not only is it big with its assets of ₹3.21 trillion under management, but actually, it is also very strong. Do you wonder what’s the speed of claim settlements? Well, 99.04% of claims are approved with an average turnaround time of 1.2 days. Therefore, whether you are investing or insured, ICICI Prudential has not only been there but also has played a major role in the market. Are you prepared to discover a life insurance policy that can work for you?

ICICI Prudential Life: Key Shareholding & Financial Snapshot

Category Details
Promoter Holding 72.93%
Market Capitalization ₹99,228 crore (mid-January 2026)
Profitability (Q3 FY26) Net profit ₹387.15 crore, up 19% YoY

Digital-First Services

  • Over 95% of new business logged digitally.

  • Features AI-powered chatbot LiGo.

  • Policy management available through ICICI Prudential Life official website.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 2:30 PM IST
