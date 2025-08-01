IDBI Bank Privatisation In Final Lap: Govt To Invite Financial Bids By December 2025

The government is set to invite financial bids for the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank in the third quarter of the current financial year, with the final bidder likely to be selected by the end of 2025-26. Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), confirmed the development on Friday. “Due diligence has been completed and data room protocols are completed for all the interested parties,” Chawla stated. He also added, “We hope to receive financial bids by December.” With formal consultations concluded, the process now enters its most decisive stage. Chawla said that all qualified bidders have received access to IDBI’s operational and financial data, along with sufficient opportunity to raise queries. This marks a major milestone in India’s high-stakes banking sector reforms, which aim to bring private capital and improved governance to one of the country’s legacy banking institutions.

Disinvestment Process Moves To Final Phase

The IDBI Bank disinvestment has completed all preliminary stages. Chawla stated that interested bidders have finished due diligence and accessed the data room, signaling complete transparency in the bidding process. “Formal consultations with all qualified parties have also been concluded,” he added. The government plans to invite financial bids by December 2025 and expects to complete the privatisation by the end of the fiscal year 2025-26. In May 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the strategic sale of IDBI Bank, including transfer of management control. The move could improve the bank’s operational efficiency under private ownership.

Strategic Ownership Shift Expected By FY26 End

The strategic disinvestment will shift IDBI Bank’s management from government control to a private player. As of now, the Government of India and LIC jointly hold over 94% stake—government owns 45.48%, LIC holds 49.24%. Officials expect the new strategic owner to bring in fresh capital, advanced technology, and modern banking practices. This will help IDBI grow without relying on government or LIC support. Chawla emphasized that the government is maintaining a disciplined timeline. With bids due in Q3 and finalisation likely by end-FY26, IDBI’s privatisation is set to reshape the public banking landscape in India.

(From ANI)

