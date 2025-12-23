LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

Income tax refunds for many salaried taxpayers are delayed as returns face internal checks, with officials clarifying that refunds are on hold and will be processed after verification.

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 23, 2025 17:11:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

Income Tax Refund Delayed: Tax professionals explained the situation regarding refunds in that they have not been denied but rather “put on hold,” and that they will be processed as soon as the mismatch is sorted out.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Salary earners facing refund delays

More and more salary earners who are due refunds for the financial year 2025-26 are witnessing excessive delays in the processing of their income tax returns.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Income Tax Department flags mismatches

The Income Tax Department has directed that in cases where tax return forms claimed exemptions that were different from salary amounts provided by employers in Form 16, refund processing is typically delayed. The problem has been revealed via emails sent to taxpayers, alerting them that the unusually large refund claims have resulted in the initiation of internal risk assessments.

 

Significant mismatch between ITR and Form 16

The mentioned communication has identified a “significant mismatch” between the exemptions claimed in the ITR and the Numbers that have been acquired in Form 16 (Annexure II). The department remarked that such inconsistencies have caused the refund amounts to be overstated, thus leading to the returns being flagged and refunds not being processed until the situation is clarified or until a mismatch is resolved.

 

Refunds paused, not rejected

Tax experts clarified that refunds have been put on hold, not denied, and will move forward once the mismatch is resolved or explained satisfactorily.

 

What taxpayers should verify

Taxpayers have been advised to verify that the exemptions claimed, such as house rent allowance, leave travel allowance, or other deductions, are completely supported by documents and reflected in the Form 16 issued by the employer. Claims that were made while filing the return but are not supported by Form 16 appear to be one of the major reasons for scrutiny.

 

Warning on non-compliance

The email also includes a warning that non-responsiveness may be interpreted as a case of intended non-compliance, which will raise the chances of the case being selected for a more thorough examination later.

ALSO READ: Gold and Silver Price Today on 23 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 5:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: FY 2025-26 tax refundincome tax department scrutinyIncome tax refund delayincome tax refunds on holdrefund verification processsalaried taxpayers refundtax return processing delay

RELATED News

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality raises over Rs 100 crore from 10 anchor investors ahead of IPO

JJ Fintax Solutions Private Limited (JJTAX) Celebrates 6 Successful Years, Strengthens Its Position with One-Stop Solution App – Uniqey by JJ Tax

Sterling Darjeeling offers guests an immersive opportunity to experience uninterrupted Kanchenjunga views

Rockingdeals Leads Circular Economy Dialogue as Founder Wins Sustainability Champions Award at ICSME 2025

IRCTC Out Of Futures And Options Segment From February 2026; What It Means For Traders | Explained

LATEST NEWS

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here’s How To Download Karnataka TET PDF

Has Ranveer Singh Walked Out Of Don 3 Post Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Actor Has Now Given Dates To This Movie Instead Of Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain’s distinguished treatment methodology echoes at Oxford University!

‘Vecna, Teri Fielding Set Hai’: Rohit Sharma Becomes Coach In Hilarious Stranger Things Netflix Promo Video, Is He Eyeing Bollywood? | Watch

Instagram, Facebook Down In US: Thousands Of Users Unable To Login Meta Apps; Here’s Why It Matters

Reusable Rocket Race: China’s Long March 12A Falls Short of SpaceX-Style Landing, Which Elon Musk Mastered Years Ago

How Did An Unpaid Land Compensation To A Farmer Get IAS Jasjit Kaur In Trouble? Bijnor DM Risks Losing Official Home, Sparking New Row

JD Vance Slams Racist Attacks Against Wife Usha, Says ‘Anyone Who Attacks Her Can Eat…’; Criticizes Antisemitism

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Fans Labelled As ‘Shameless’ And ‘ Disgraceful’ For Booing Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14-Year-Old Impresses Internet By Gracefully Ignoring Them

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More
Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More
Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More
Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

QUICK LINKS