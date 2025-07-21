LIVE TV
India’s Sky-High PE And PB Ratios Keep It In The Global Valuation Spotlight- Here Is How

Nuvama Institutional Equities reveals India’s equity market remains among the world’s priciest, with forward PE and PB ratios significantly above historical averages—yet strong ROE supports ongoing investor interest.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 15:36:03 IST

No matter what, our country is having a  way to very fancy eqyuity amrket! We are having the Feeling already, like the Indian stock market is getting a little too fancy. You’re not imagining it. According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, India’s 12-month forward PE ratio is now at a sky-high 23.3—higher than any other major market out there. That’s not just expensive, it’s 1.6 standard deviations above the 10-year average. And if that wasn’t enough, the price-to-book ratio is sitting at 3.4—again, way above usual levels. In plain speak? Investors are shelling out top dollar for every rupee of earnings and book value. It’s like buying designer when the budget said streetwear. So, is it a smart splurge or an overhyped trend? That’s the million-rupee question.

At A Glance: India vs. Global Markets Valuations

Market Forward PE Forward PB Deviation vs 10Y Avg FY2025 ROE
India 23.3 3.4 PE +1.6σ, PB +1.3σ 15.6%
USA 22.4 4.7 PE +1.6σ, PB +1.9σ 17.1%
EM (Avg) 12.8 1.7 11.7%

Strong Fundamentals Bolster Investor Interest

  • India’s return on equity (ROE) for FY2025 is 15.6%, slightly decreasing to 14.5% in FY2026.
  • U.S. ROE stands higher at 17.1% for FY2025 and 18.8% for FY2026.
  • Emerging markets average ROE is 11.7% for FY2025 and 14.4% for FY2026.
  • India’s relatively strong ROE sustains investor interest despite high valuations.
  • Dividend yield in India remains modest at 1.2% for FY2025 and 1.4% for FY2026.

Valuation Concerns Apply Pressure: Risks Loom

Valuation concerns are keeping Indian markets on their toes. Since hitting highs in September 2024, indices have taken a dip, but those pricey valuations aren’t budging much. Sure, strong ROE and growth prospects keep investors interested, but with PE and PB ratios running so high, how much upside is left? The Nuvama report warns that these premium levels could make markets more sensitive to global shocks or sudden changes in local policies.

U.S. And Emerging Markets Comparison

Market Forward PE Forward PB Deviation from 10-Year Average (PE/PB)
India 23.3 3.4 PE: +1.6 SD, PB: +1.3 SD
United States 22.4 4.7 PE: +1.6 SD, PB: +1.9 SD
Taiwan 16.1 2.7 Not specified
Philippines 10.6 1.6 Not specified
Indonesia 11.2 1.0 Not specified
Emerging Markets Avg. 12.8 1.7 Not specified

India’s equities rank among the world’s most expensive, balancing high valuations with strong returns. Investors should weigh elevated price levels against risks from global shifts and policy changes.

(With Inputs From ANI)

