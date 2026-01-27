India’s Renowned Heritage Fragrance House ZAM ZAM PERFUMERS Accelerates Retail Growth in Karol Bagh 

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], January 27: India’s renowned heritage fragrance house ZAM ZAM PERFUMERS, known for its authentic non-alcoholic attars and premium fragrance oils, has announced the opening of its new retail store in Karol Bagh, one of Delhi’s most prestigious and high-footfall shopping destinations.

With over three decades of excellence in traditional Indian perfumery, ZAM ZAM PERFUMERS continues its strategic retail expansion by bringing its signature fragrances closer to perfume lovers who value high-street access, authenticity, and sensory experience.

Bringing Heritage Fragrances to Delhi’s Iconic High Street

Founded in 1991 in the historic fragrance quarter of Hazrat Nizamuddin, ZAM ZAM PERFUMERS has built a strong reputation for crafting pure, long-lasting, 100% non-alcoholic fragrance oils that appeal to both traditional and modern sensibilities.

The newly opened Karol Bagh store represents a seamless blend of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary retail, allowing customers to explore an extensive fragrance portfolio in a refined, welcoming environment designed for in-store discovery.

A Curated Experience for Perfume & Attar Enthusiasts

The Karol Bagh outlet features a diverse collection of over 150 fragrance oils, ranging from classic Indian attars to sophisticated modern blends. Visitors can also explore the brand’s premium luxury line, the Elysian Collection, known for its rich oriental depth, elegant composition, and unisex appeal.

The store is positioned as a destination for:

Perfume lovers seeking long-lasting alternatives to alcohol-based perfumes

Fragrance oil connoisseurs who prefer pure and skin-friendly formulations

Wedding and festive shoppers in search of distinctive signature scents

High-street buyers who appreciate heritage brands with credibility and consistency

Strategic Expansion in a High-Footfall Retail Hub

Karol Bagh is widely recognised as a centre for premium retail, wedding shopping, and nationwide trade. By establishing a presence here, ZAM ZAM PERFUMERS strengthens its connection with a broader audience that includes retail customers, bulk buyers, and fragrance enthusiasts from across India.

The expansion reflects the brand’s vision to make authentic Indian fragrance oils accessible beyond traditional markets, while maintaining the quality, purity, and trust it has cultivated over decades.

A Brand Rooted in Purity, Trust, and Craftsmanship

All ZAM ZAM PERFUMERS products are:

100% non-alcoholic

Certified safe by Indian authorities

Created using premium-quality ingredients

Suitable for personal wear, religious use, weddings, and hospitality environments

With a growing network of physical stores and a strong online presence, the Karol Bagh opening marks another milestone in the brand’s journey—reinforcing its status as a trusted name in Indian perfumery that continues to evolve with modern consumer preferences.

The ZAM ZAM PERFUMERS Karol Bagh store is now open, welcoming fragrance lovers to experience timeless attars and refined fragrance oils in one of Delhi’s most celebrated shopping districts.

Karol Bagh Delhi Fragrance Oil Attar Store

Store Address: 6/64, Ajmal Khan Road, Block 6, WEA, Karol Bagh, Delhi 110005

Phone Number: +91 – 93111 22955

Google Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/qjK1Gom9i2WgPUcz6