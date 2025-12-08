LIVE TV
Home > Business > IndiGo Share Price Tumbles 7% Amid Operational Chaos And Flight Cancellations- Here Is What Investors Need To Know

IndiGo shares plunged nearly 7% amid operational chaos, flight cancellations, and pilot shortages caused by new FDTL regulations. Government intervention and ongoing challenges signal cautious investor sentiment and market turbulence.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 8, 2025 10:16:30 IST

Indigo Share Price Crash: Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) stocks are going downhill fast, losing almost 7% during Monday’s trading session as investors react to a bunch of operational problems all at once. The Delhi Airport has already issued a warning that flight delays may still be a problem, which makes matters worse because they have already been coalescing due to the aviation regulator’s warning last week. For the ones who are keeping an eye on the stock, the bad news is it has declined for seven consecutive days, such a bleeding no single stockholder in airlines would like to see.

What triggered this? A huge number of flight cancellations that left thousands of people without a way to travel and compelled the government to step in to control the ridiculously high airfares.

IndiGo, previously famous for its almost absolute control over the domestic market, is now obliged to acknowledge the fact that it can lose both its good image and its profits if it does not fix the problems with its operations quickly.

So, moving down the risky road of trading and investing, one has to be very careful and keep an eye on the changes as this particular turbulence is not only on the runway, it is happening in the markets too! What do you think? Will Nevflight IndiGo stabilize or will the fall continue?

What Fueling Indigo Share Price Fall?

In early December of 2025, IndiGo airline faced a big operational crisis, resulting in the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights in India for several days. The main reason behind it was a shortage of pilots, which was worsened by the airline’s lack of readiness for the complete or total application of the new and stricter Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) safety rules.

New Safety Regulations and IndiGo’s Shortfall

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) put the new FDTL regulations in place in two stages; the second stage started on November 1, 2025. The regulations were designed to fight pilot fatigue by providing more rest time, controlling the number of night landings, and limiting the number of hours pilots could work. During the two-year period granted to them, IndiGo still could not manage to recruit the necessary personnel for their operations and alter crew schedules accordingly. The pilot unions emphasized an internal hiring freeze along with the erroneous estimation of crew needs, which led to a shortage of pilots by the time the new regulations were imposed.

Compounding the problem were the small technology problems, the switching of the winter schedule, the congestion at the airports, and the poor weather, which had a cascading effect on the airline’s tightly organized schedule. Thousands of passengers were stuck at the airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, suffering from long waits, bad communication, lost luggage, and expensive alternative travel options due to the situation.

The government stepped in, ordering IndiGo to issue refunds, banning rescheduling fees, sending a show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers, temporarily relaxing FDTL rules, and controlling fares. By the 8th of December, the situation was improving with the airline having processed refunds of more than ₹610 crore and full normal operations expected by the middle of December.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Wakefit Innovations IPO Opens: Strong GMP and Investor Buzz Ahead of December 15 Listing
First published on: Dec 8, 2025 10:16 AM IST
