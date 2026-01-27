LIVE TV
Home > Business > Inside EU-India Trade Pact: 'Mother Of All Deals' Slashes Tariffs On 96% Of European Goods, Exports Doubled, Cheaper Cars – A Win For Businesses, Consumers, And Planet

Inside EU-India Trade Pact: ‘Mother Of All Deals’ Slashes Tariffs On 96% Of European Goods, Exports Doubled, Cheaper Cars – A Win For Businesses, Consumers, And Planet

The EU-India Free Trade Agreement, the “mother of all deals,” creates a 2-billion-person free trade zone, slashes tariffs, boosts exports, strengthens services, promotes sustainability, and positions India as a global economic hub.

Inside The EU-India "Mother Of All Trade Deals"
Inside The EU-India "Mother Of All Trade Deals"

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 27, 2026 13:57:25 IST

Inside EU-India Trade Pact: ‘Mother Of All Deals’ Slashes Tariffs On 96% Of European Goods, Exports Doubled, Cheaper Cars – A Win For Businesses, Consumers, And Planet

The Mother of All Deals: EU-India FTA Redefines Global Trade

Hold onto your seats, global trade just experienced an earthshaking transformation. The European Union and India established a historic Free Trade Agreement on January 27, 2026, which economists now consider the most significant international trade agreement. The trade agreement establishes a free trade area that permits trade between 2 billion people, who represent 25 percent of worldwide economic activity and one-third of international trade. The agreement now establishes direct economic connections covering 25 percent of the global economy.

The international business community has started to notice, because the upcoming tariff reductions, together with increased service access and special industry access to textile and technology sectors, will lead to major capital and trade movements toward India. The world will experience widespread effects, ranging from decreased vehicle costs to quicker pharmaceutical approval processes. The agreement establishes itself as an economic milestone that will transform entire economic systems.

EU-India Free Trade Deal: From Cheaper Cars to Gourmet Olive Oil – A Win-Win for Businesses, Consumers, and the Planet!

What Is Inside The EU INDIA Trade Deal?

  • Tariff Reductions on Goods – Bye-Bye Extra Costs!
    Say goodbye to sky-high prices! Tariffs on 96.6% of EU goods coming to India are slashed or eliminated, saving EU exporters around €4 billion annually. For shoppers and businesses alike, this means more choices, lower costs, and a whole lot of cross-border trading fun.
  • Automobiles – Cars Get Cheaper!
    Love cars? Buckle up! Indian tariffs on European cars tumble from 110% to just 10% over time. Expect fancier rides at friendlier prices, more EU automakers zooming into India, and a big win for anyone dreaming of a European car.
  • Agri-Food Products – Taste Europe Without Leaving India
    Wine, chocolate, olive oil, spirits, cheers to lower tariffs! For instance, olive oil drops from 45% to zero in five years. Indian kitchens get a gourmet upgrade, while European food producers get a sweet slice of the Indian market.
  • Industrial Goods – Powering Progress
    Machinery, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals? Duties are mostly gone, up to 44% for machines, 22% for chemicals, 11% for pharma. This isn’t just savings; it’s supercharging Indian industries and connecting global supply chains like never before.
  • Market Access for India – India Goes Global
    Over 90% of Indian goods hit the EU duty-free! Textiles, gems, leather, footwear, hello global market. This is a major export boost, more jobs, and a chance for India to shine as a manufacturing powerhouse.
  • Services and Investment – Smooth Sailing Ahead
    European investors now have easier access to India’s services, from finance to maritime transport. Faster drug approvals and IT collaborations mean innovation flows freely, and India becomes a hotter hub for business.
  • Sustainable Development – Green and Growing
    Trade with a conscience! €500 million pledged to cut India’s greenhouse gases, plus focus on climate, workers, and sustainability. Growth meets responsibility, proving trade can be green AND profitable.
  • Sensitive Exclusions – Protecting Home Turf
    No surprises here: EU excludes beef, poultry, rice, sugar; India excludes dairy and grains. Local farmers stay safe, while trade flourishes in almost every other sector, a win-win for both sides.

Next Steps for the EU-India Free Trade Agreement

The EU-India Free Trade Agreement requires additional steps before it achieves complete operational status. The agreement will undergo 5 to 6 months of detailed legal examination, including official document assessment and translation work, to ensure full understanding and legal compliance across different jurisdictions.

Next, the European Council must provide its approval before the parties can officially sign the agreement, which is expected to happen by mid-2026.

Finally, the agreement is scheduled for full implementation in January 2027. These steps are essential for the “mother of all deals” to achieve legal validity, ensure proper strategic management, and enable the agreement to deliver significant economic benefits to both countries.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 1:53 PM IST
Inside EU-India Trade Pact: ‘Mother Of All Deals’ Slashes Tariffs On 96% Of European Goods, Exports Doubled, Cheaper Cars – A Win For Businesses, Consumers, And Planet

QUICK LINKS