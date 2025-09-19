iPhone 17 Sale Starts In India: Pair It With Watch Series 11 For The Ultimate Combo!
iPhone 17 Sale Starts In India: Pair It With Watch Series 11 For The Ultimate Combo!

iPhone 17 series sale starts in India today, September 19, 2025. Apple has formally launched various attractive offer packs including the recently declared Apple Watch Series 11. Retailers and distributors in India are offering packages and deals that combine purchase of an iPhone 17 with a Watch Series 11 including Instant cashback, No cost EMI options, Exchange bonuses, buyback programs.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 19, 2025 10:56:42 IST

iPhone 17 series sale starts in India today, September 19, 2025. Apple has formally launched various attractive offer packs including the recently declared Apple Watch Series 11. For a particular time, customers buying select iPhone 17 models can have special offers at the time of buying the Watch Series 11.

Existing offers are available across Apple Stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune, as well as through major retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, the combo deal offers added savings and exchange benefits. Buyers can get huge discounts on the Watch Series 11 while purchasing with the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max. Retailers across the regions are offering additional no-cost EMI options and bonuses during exchange.

The iPhone 17 starts at Rs.82,900, while the Watch Series 11 is priced starting at Rs.44,900. With the combo discount, customers can have Apple’s latest smartphone along with smartwatch technologies at a comparatively low cost.

This promotional offer is projected to drive early sales and will be offered while stocks last. Buyers who are interested are recommended to cross check with authorized retailers for complete terms and accessibility.

iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 11: Check Prices and Models

Apple iPhone Smartphone and Smartwatch, iPhone 17 series and Apple Watch Series 11 details:
Apple Watch Series 11: Pricing & Key Features

•    The Price of Watch Series 11 starts at 
o    Rs.46,900, 
o    Rs.49,900, 
o    Rs.56,900, and 
o    Rs.79,900–Rs.89,900, depending on models, features, size and strap. 

iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 11: Configurations with Variable Prices

iPhone 17 series is now available in several configurations with variable prices. Here’s a thorough check at the latest pricing:

o    iPhone 17: 256GB and 512GB at the cost of Rs.82,900 and Rs.1,02,900.
o    iPhone 17 Pro: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB at the cost of Rs.1,34,900, Rs.1,54,900, and Rs.1,74,900 respectively.
o    iPhone 17 Pro Max: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB at the cost of Rs.1,49,900, Rs.1,69,900, Rs.1,89,900, and Rs.2,29,900.
o    iPhone Air: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB at the cost of Rs.1,19,900, Rs.1,39,900, and Rs.1,59,900.

The Watch Series 11 comes with improved 5G connectivity, health tracking (with hypertension trend analysis), robust/scratcher resistant glass, and efficient sleep tracking features. 

iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 11 Series: Combo Deals, Offers & Financing Schemes

Retailers and distributors in India are offering packages and deals that combine purchase of an iPhone 17 with a Watch Series 11 including Instant cashback, No cost EMI options, Exchange bonuses, buyback programs. Check it Now! The models are available both online and at the authorized Apple retail stores.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!

Tags: appleApple iPhoneApple iPhone 17Apple iPhone 17 Priceapple iphone 17 proApple iPhone 17 Sale in IndiaApple iPhone 17 Sale PriceApple Watch priceApple Watch SaleApple Watch Sale IndiaApple Watch sale priceApple Watch Series 11Apple Watch Series 11 priceiPhoneiPhone 17 Proiphone 17 pro priceiPhone 17 Pro price in India

