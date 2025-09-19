iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!

iPhone 17, much-awaited series of iPhone is now available in India, opening today, September 19, 2025. Apple fans can now grip their hands on the latest iPhone 17 models, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the latest iPhone Air, with the help of online and offline platforms. With a variation of electrifying offers, discounts, and EMI choices, the launch promises to appeal significant attention across the country.

iPhone 17 Sale Today: Price Breakdown of iPhone 17 Models in India

The iPhone 17 series is now accessible in several configurations with variable prices. Here’s a thorough check at the latest pricing:

• iPhone 17: Two options available

o 256GB: Rs.82,900

o 512GB: Rs.1,02,900

• iPhone 17 Pro: Three options available

o 256GB: Rs.1,34,900

o 512GB: Rs.1,54,900

o 1TB: Rs.1,74,900

• iPhone 17 Pro Max: Four options available

o 256GB: Rs.1,49,900

o 512GB: Rs.1,69,900

o 1TB: Rs.1,89,900

o 2TB: Rs.2,29,900

• iPhone Air: Three options available

o 256GB: Rs.1,19,900

o 512GB: Rs.1,39,900

o 1TB: Rs.1,59,900

iPhone 17 Sale Today: Launch Offers and Discounts Across Major Retailers

Retailers across India, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales have declared attractive prices and offers for the first day of sales. Customers can make the use of on-the-spot discounts, exchange bonuses, and EMI choices:

• Croma: Proposes an immediate discount of Rs.6,000 on the iPhone 17, Rs.4,000 off on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models, and bonuses up to Rs.12,000 if you are exchanging old handset. Also, the customers looking for EMI can get it for six-month EMI plans.

• Reliance Digital: Customers can benefit of a Rs.6,000 discount on the iPhone 17, Rs.4,000 off on the iPhone Air and 17 Pro models, with again the options of EMI and exchange.

• Vijay Sales: This retail chain offers up to Rs.6,000 off on the normal iPhone 17, while the higher-end Pro models have Rs.4,000 discounts on 2TB variants.

iPhone 17 and other Apple accessories are also featured at various discount options of up to 20%, making today, the first day of sales the best time to buy an iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 Sale Today: Availability and Buying Options

iPhone 17 models are also available at different Apple Stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. But, for the one who want to avoid the crowds? iPhone 17 series is also available online on various platforms.

