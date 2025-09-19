iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!

iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!

iPhone 17, much-awaited series of iPhone is now available from today, September 19, 2025, in India at various retail stores. Apple fans can now grip their hands on the latest iPhone 17 models, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the latest iPhone Air, with the help of online and offline platforms. iPhone 17 models are accessible across major Apple Stores in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Though, for those who want to avoid the crowds, these iPhone 17 models available online.

Photo: Apple
Photo: Apple

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 19, 2025 09:30:33 IST

iPhone 17, much-awaited series of iPhone is now available in India, opening today, September 19, 2025. Apple fans can now grip their hands on the latest iPhone 17 models, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the latest iPhone Air, with the help of online and offline platforms. With a variation of electrifying offers, discounts, and EMI choices, the launch promises to appeal significant attention across the country.

iPhone 17 Sale Today: Price Breakdown of iPhone 17 Models in India

The iPhone 17 series is now accessible in several configurations with variable prices. Here’s a thorough check at the latest pricing:

•    iPhone 17: Two options available
o    256GB: Rs.82,900
o    512GB: Rs.1,02,900

•    iPhone 17 Pro: Three options available
o    256GB: Rs.1,34,900
o    512GB: Rs.1,54,900
o    1TB: Rs.1,74,900

•    iPhone 17 Pro Max: Four options available
o    256GB: Rs.1,49,900
o    512GB: Rs.1,69,900
o    1TB: Rs.1,89,900
o    2TB: Rs.2,29,900

•    iPhone Air: Three options available
o    256GB: Rs.1,19,900
o    512GB: Rs.1,39,900
o    1TB: Rs.1,59,900

iPhone 17 Sale Today: Launch Offers and Discounts Across Major Retailers

Retailers across India, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales have declared attractive prices and offers for the first day of sales. Customers can make the use of on-the-spot discounts, exchange bonuses, and EMI choices:

•    Croma: Proposes an immediate discount of Rs.6,000 on the iPhone 17, Rs.4,000 off on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models, and bonuses up to Rs.12,000 if you are exchanging old handset. Also, the customers looking for EMI can get it for six-month EMI plans.

•    Reliance Digital: Customers can benefit of a Rs.6,000 discount on the iPhone 17, Rs.4,000 off on the iPhone Air and 17 Pro models, with again the options of EMI and exchange.

•    Vijay Sales: This retail chain offers up to Rs.6,000 off on the normal iPhone 17, while the higher-end Pro models have Rs.4,000 discounts on 2TB variants.

iPhone 17 and other Apple accessories are also featured at various discount options of up to 20%, making today, the first day of sales the best time to buy an iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 Sale Today: Availability and Buying Options

iPhone 17 models are also available at different Apple Stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. But, for the one who want to avoid the crowds? iPhone 17 series is also available online on various platforms. 

Also Read: TechD Cybersecurity IPO Allocation: Will You Get A Piece Of The Next Cybersecurity Giant?

Tags: 17 iphone air price17 pro apple17 pro max apple17 pro max price17 pro price in indiaairpods pro 3 priceappleapple airApple i Phone 17 SaleApple iPhoneApple iPhone 17Apple iPhone 17 PriceApple iPhone 17 Sale in IndiaApple iPhone 17 Sale PriceiPhoneiphone 16iphone 16 proiphone 17 colorsiPhone 17 India priceiPhone 17 Pro colorsiPhone 17 Pro MaxiPhone 17 Pro Max priceiPhone 17 seriesnew iphone 17

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens in Red, High on Investors’ Sentiments, Sensex And Nifty Down A Few Points
Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings
Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Group, Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Vedanta, Unichem Laboratories, One MobiKwik Systems And Many Other In Focus Today
OPPO India brings Grand Festive Sale across its portfolio; Rs 10 Lakh Mega Prize for 10 lucky customers
Online gaming rules to be implemented from October 1: Ashwini Vaishnaw

LATEST NEWS

Chabahar Port: US Revokes Sanctions Waiver, Puts India’s $370M Plan At Risk, Here Is What Experts Say
DUSU Elections 2025: Heavy security deployed ahead of vote counting in North Campus
India re-elected to key bodies of Universal Postal Union for 2025-28
Northeast India Festival 2025: Artists, entrepreneurs converge in Singapore to showcase culture, trade, tourism
Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025
iPhone 17 Series Launch: What Are The Best Low-Cost EMI Options Available? Check Cashback And Exchange Bonus Here
Josh Inglis ruled out of New Zealand T20I series, Alex Carey named replacement
iPhone 17 Series Launch: Scuffle Breaks Out During Rush Outside Apple Store in Mumbai, Security Intervenes- Watch Video!
iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!
Donald Trump Plans To Take Back Bagram Air Base, Hints US Could Hit China’s Nuclear Facilities From Afghanistan
iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!
iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!
iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!
iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!

QUICK LINKS