Is Anil Ambani Back In Trouble Again? Cobrapost’s Rs 41,921 Crore Bombshell Shakes Reliance Group And His Already Shaky Fortune

Cobrapost Alleges ₹41,921 Crore Fraud by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group- Another Storm for the Fallen Tycoon
Looks like Anil Ambani just can’t stay out of trouble. The once-billionaire businessman is back in the spotlight, and, yet again, it’s not for his empire-building days. Investigative portal Cobrapost has accused Ambani’s Reliance Group of orchestrating a massive ₹41,921 crore financial fraud through fund diversions stretching all the way back to 2006.
The report reads like a financial thriller, money raised through loans, IPOs, and bonds allegedly rerouted to shell firms across Mauritius, Singapore, and the British Virgin Islands. Cobrapost even hints at money laundering through offshore entities.
But the Reliance Group has come out swinging, dismissing it all as a “malicious, agenda-driven hit job” designed to tank its stock.
Still, one thing’s for sure, Anil Ambani always manages to trend, and almost never for the right reasons. Once among India’s richest, today his fortune and reputation are under siege. The money his surname carries couldn’t save him, not then, not now.
Alleged Diversion Of Funds And Offshore Money Trail By Anil Ambani
In what Cobrapost describes as one of the biggest corporate fund diversions in recent times, the investigative portal has claimed that approximately ₹28,874 crore, raised through bank loans, IPO proceeds, and bonds, was siphoned off from listed Reliance Group entities. These reportedly include Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Commercial Finance, and Reliance Corporate Advisory Services, with the funds allegedly diverted to promoter-linked companies.
But the allegations don’t stop there. According to the investigation, an additional USD 1.535 billion (₹13,047 crore) was funneled into India “in a fraudulent manner” through a complex offshore network spanning Singapore, Mauritius, Cyprus, the British Virgin Islands, the US, and the UK. Cobrapost claims that this money movement involved a series of shell firms and subsidiaries designed to conceal the ultimate beneficiaries.
The report also points to a key transaction involving a Singapore-based entity, Emerging Market Investments & Trading Pte (EMITS), which purportedly received USD 750 million from a “mysterious benefactor,” NexGen Capital. EMITS later transferred the entire amount to Reliance Innoventures, the holding company of the Reliance Group, before being dissolved, a move that Cobrapost alleges “could amount to money laundering.”
