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Home > Business News > Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know

Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know

Is  Market Open Today: The stock market holiday on March 19, 2026, has left many investors wondering whether trading will take place today.

Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? Photo: AI Generated
Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 19, 2026 09:17:10 IST

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Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know

Is  Market Open Today: The stock market holiday on March 19, 2026, has left many investors wondering whether trading will take place today. With Gudi Pawa being observed across several parts of India, there is often confusion about the functioning of key exchanges like NSE and BSE. 

Maharashtra is all set to celebrate Gudi Pawa on March 19, marking the beginning of the new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. The vibrant spring festival is observed every year with great enthusiasm and grandeur across Maharashtra and Goa. 

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Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know

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Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know

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Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know
Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know
Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know
Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know

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