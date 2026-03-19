Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know

Is Market Open Today: The stock market holiday on March 19, 2026, has left many investors wondering whether trading will take place today. With Gudi Pawa being observed across several parts of India, there is often confusion about the functioning of key exchanges like NSE and BSE.
Maharashtra is all set to celebrate Gudi Pawa on March 19, marking the beginning of the new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. The vibrant spring festival is observed every year with great enthusiasm and grandeur across Maharashtra and Goa.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.