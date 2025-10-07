Is There A Bank Holiday Today? Don’t Miss These Important October 2025 Bank Holidays And Online Banking Tips

Bank Holiday Today: Is Your Nearest Bank Closed Today? If Yes, WHY?

YES, Heads up! On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, public and private banks in several parts of India will be closed to observe Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated across the country to honor Maharishi Valmiki, the great and legendary author of the Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Kumar Purnima is a special festival mainly celebrated in Odisha, dedicated to Lord Kartikeya. So, if you live in or near these regions, make sure to plan your banking ahead!

Bank Holiday Today: What About the Other Bank Holidays in October 2025?

Are you aware that the total number of official bank holidays in October 2025 is 21 according to the calendar of the Reserve Bank of India? These consist of major national and regional holidays. And remember that there are also banks shutting every second and fourth Saturday, and every Sunday. You see, whether you are going to make a big purchase or simply visit someone, it is always good to verify the dates and not run the risk!

Here Is The List Of All The Bank Holiday

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025: Full Schedule

October 10 (Friday): Banks closed in Shimla for Karva Chauth.

October 18 (Saturday): Banks closed in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.

October 20 (Monday): Banks closed in multiple cities including Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and others for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Srinagar, and others for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.

October 22 (Wednesday): Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla, and others for Diwali / Vikram Samvant New Year / Laxmi Puja.

October 23 (Thursday): Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla, and others for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Laxmi Puja / Bhratridwitiya.

October 27 (Monday): Banks closed in Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi for Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31 (Friday): Banks closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday.

Nationwide Weekly Bank Holidays in October 2025

October 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday weekly off

October 12 (Sunday): Sunday weekly off

October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday weekly off

October 26 (Sunday): Sunday weekly off

(Disclaimer: It is advisable to check with your local bank branch or RBI’s official holiday list before planning any branch visit, especially during festival seasons, to avoid inconvenience.)

Online Banking Services Available on Bank Holidays

You do not even need to bother about the management of your money even when the bank branches are closed during holidays. The majority of banking services remain in operation on the internet! ATMs, UPI payments, net banking sites are all there at your fingertips, be it to withdraw money, send, settle bills, or check your bank account balance.

This has the advantage of enabling you to perform your banking business with ease at the comfort of your home or even on the move without any disruptions. Therefore, when you are planning to do any shopping, pay bills, or even transfer money during a bank holiday, you can be sure that you are covered by these internet services.

To prevent any surprises, it is better to check the official calendar of the Reserve Bank of India about the day-offs or your bank and plan the visit to the bank beforehand. In that manner, you will be aware of the time the branches are open and therefore you can schedule when to visit them. Banking has been made so easy!

Valmiki Jayanti And Kumar Purnima: Celebrating Legends Under the Full Moon

What’s the significance of Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima, you ask? Well, both fall on the magical full moon day of the Ashwin month, but each celebrates something special!

Valmiki Jayanti is a nationwide tribute to Maharishi Valmiki, the legendary author of the epic Ramayana, talk about honoring a literary rockstar! Meanwhile, Kumar Purnima is a vibrant cultural festival mostly celebrated in Odisha, dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, the mighty warrior god.

So, whether you’re a fan of epic tales or festive traditions, this day has a little something for everyone, celebrating wisdom, valor, and lots of moonlit cheer!

