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Home > Business News > Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 30, 2026 18:11:14 IST

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Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Grade 11 students from Jayshree Periwal International School, Kanishk Rungta, and Krishaa Rungta, have developed Veer Sahara App


Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 30: In an effort to bridge the gap between government welfare schemes and their intended beneficiaries, two Grade 11 students from Jayshree Periwal International School, Kanishk Rungta and Krishaa Rungta, have developed Veer Sahara—a digital platform designed to simplify access to government support for defence families.

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The platform enables users to either fill out a simple step-by-step form or use an AI-assisted interface that verbally guides them through the process. Based on the information provided, Veer Sahara identifies relevant schemes and awards and provides direct application links. Available in both English and Hindi, the platform aims to ensure accessibility across diverse user groups.

By reducing complexity and minimizing reliance on intermediaries, Veer Sahara seeks to improve awareness, reduce delays, and enable timely access to benefits for ex-servicemen, widows, dependents, and families of martyrs.

Kanishk Rungta said, “We noticed that despite multiple government initiatives, many families struggle to access the benefits they are entitled to due to lack of awareness and procedural complexity. Veer Sahara is our attempt to simplify this journey and make support more accessible and transparent.”

Krishaa Rungta said, “This is not just about technology, but about ensuring dignity and ease for those who have given so much to the country.”

AI-enabled platform helps ex-servicemen, widows, and families of martyrs identify eligible benefits and apply seamlessly in English and Hindi

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

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Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families
Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families
Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families
Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

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