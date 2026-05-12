JSW Energy Shares Slide 5% Despite Record EBITDA In Q4; What Is Worrying Investors?

Shares of JSW Energy have come under pressure today despite posting a record high EBITDA for the March quarter of FY26. The stock is down by Rs 28.60, or 5.14% from its previous close at Rs 556.65 on the National Stock Exchange at 10:13 AM, trading at Rs 528.05. Stock opened at Rs 539.75 and slipped to the day’s low at Rs 512 post the earnings announcement.

Although there was a high revenue growth and jump in operating profitability, the fall in net profit is keeping sentiments on edge in Dalal Street.

Revenue up 41%, EBITDA at new record

JSW Energy’s consolidated revenues increased by 41% to Rs 4,499 crore in the March 2026 quarter as compared to Rs 3,189 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

But the giant jump was in EBITDA performance.

EBITDA increased 87% year on year to Rs 2,251 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 1,205 crore in the March 2025 quarter, and EBITDA margins grew from 37.8% to 50% on the back of strong operating efficiencies and the addition of new projects & acquisitions.

The increase in operations was due to the commissioning of additional capacities and the improved generation performance of existing assets, along with the integration of newly acquired capacities.

Why did the stock fall?

JSW Energy reported a net profit of ₹372 crore, down 8.9% YoY from ₹408 crore, despite strong operating numbers.

The stock has come under pressure from sellers, especially after a recent sharp rally that likely came as a result of declining profit.

Investors also want to know if the firm can continue to grow margins as competition heats up, renewable energy bets grow and power demand shifts.

JSW Energy stock in the crosshairs

In early trade, JSW Energy hit a high of ₹539.75 and a low of ₹512. The volume weighted average price was around ₹520.62. Management commentary will likely be scoured by traders for hints on potential capacity expansion plans, updates on the renewable energy pipeline and earnings visibility for FY27.

The broader energy basket continued to be under pressure on poor market sentiments and continuing global volatility.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)