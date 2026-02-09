Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Rockets 12% To Rs 424.70 On Stellar Q3 Earnings- 90% Profit Growth And Strong Festive Demand Spark Investor Excitement

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Surges Nearly 12% on Q3 Earnings; Investors Eye Golden Momentum

Kalyan Jewellers’ shares glittered on February 9, soaring nearly 12% to Rs 424.70 , a peak not seen since January 21! Investors celebrated the Q3 FY26 results, which showed exceptional revenue and profit growth, demonstrating that gold is not the only valuable asset in the market. Traders are monitoring the stock because its strong performance has built market confidence, while they wait to see whether the stock will maintain its current upward trend or experience a brief pause.

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 FY26 Results

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Shines as Brokerages Cheer Q3 Performance

Kalyan Jewellers is currently experiencing a successful period of business operations. JM Financial reported that the company achieved better-than-expected Q3 operational results, showing revenue growth of more than 40 %, while operational efficiencies brought financial advantages and the debt repayment process continued to advance. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) reached 27 % in India and 24 % in the Middle East, while Candere achieved its first profitable period, creating additional positive impact on the business.

The brokerage raised its FY26–28E EPS forecast by 4–5 %, yet reduced its target price to Rs 750 from Rs 775 due to a 40x target P/E multiple, while maintaining a Buy rating, indicating more than 97 % potential upside from current market values. Motilal Oswal reported strong earnings performance, high festive sales, and robust customer demand during January. Kalyan Jewellers’ share price currently shows an upward trend, with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT CAGRs projected at 21 %, 18 %, and 22 %, respectively.

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Sparkles: Investors should Eye Golden Gains After Stellar Q3 Performance

The share price of Kalyan Jewellers is currently experiencing exceptional performance. The company achieved a 90 percent increase in net profit and a 42 percent rise in revenue during Q3 FY26, which has created excitement among investors. The combination of franchise expansion and festive season demand, together with improved operational performance, has built strong business confidence in the company.

Brokerages continue to recommend Buy ratings, indicating potential for substantial price increases. Are you prepared to join this shining trend, or do you prefer to stay an observer?

