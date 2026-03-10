Kamal Associates Launches New 2BHK Flat With Terrace Garden in Dwarka Mor

New Delhi [India], March 10: Kamal Associates has officially launched its new 2BHK residential flats in Dwarka Mor, bringing a fresh opportunity for families and investors looking for quality homes in West Delhi.

What makes this launch even more attractive is the availability of select 2BHK units with a beautiful terrace garden, offering residents a refreshing open space to relax, spend time with family, or enjoy greenery at home. Buyers can also benefit from up to 90% home loan assistance, making home ownership easier and more accessible.

The launch comes at a time when demand for well-built, fairly priced homes in Dwarka Mor is rising steadily. With this new inventory, Kamal Associates aims to provide comfort, clarity, and confidence to buyers.

Modern 2BHK Homes with Practical Features

The newly launched 2BHK flats offer:

Smart and spacious layout

Modern interior finishing

Beautiful terrace garden in select units

Lift facility

Dedicated car parking

Clear legal documentation

Up to 90% home loan assistance

Transparent pricing with no hidden charges

The company ensures that buyers understand every step of the process — from site visit to registry — making the journey smooth and stress-free.

Leadership Behind the Growth

The project is led by Director Pulkit Vij, who is widely recognized in Dwarka Mor for his transparent approach and customer-first mindset.

Pulkit Vij stated, “Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions for any family. Our responsibility is to make that decision easy, clear, and secure. We stay with our clients until the registry is complete.”

Under his leadership, Kamal Associates has earned strong trust in the local market, with many clients coming through referrals and repeat business.

Why Dwarka Mor Continues to Grow

Dwarka Mor remains a preferred residential hub because of:

Metro connectivity

Nearby schools, hospitals & markets

Strong rental potential

Growing property value

These factors make the newly launched 2BHK units attractive for both end-users and investors.

