Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Combined Net Worth Will Shock You! Inside The Bollywood Parents-to-Be’s Billion Dollar Empire

Inside Vicky And Katrina’s Luxe Mumbai Home and Glam Real Estate Empire

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif moved into a beautiful 7,000 sq. ft. sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, once the knot was tied in December 2021.

Their place is rented at about ₹8-9 lakh monthly with a hefty security deposit of ₹1.75 crore, and the place has modern minimalist interiors, lots of natural light, and luxurious facilities such as a personal gym and entertainment lounge. It is no two-people palace; there is always family coming round and making it lively!

The real estate game that Katrina plays is equally impressive as she is a proprietor of flashy places in Bandra, Lokhandwala, London, and a posh bohemian flat in Andheri. And, on top of that, she even has her own vanity van which is more or less a smaller copy of her elegant house!

About Personal Life Of Vicky And Katrina

The level of humility and close-knit family members makes Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif remain down to earth despite being superstars.

They have a place to stay, but it is not a glamorous pad, rather a vibrant center where their family reunions are filled with love and laughter.

Their secret to success? A combination of diligence, wise investments, and striking the right balance between the spotlight and personal life. Prior to tying the knot, Vicky used to stay with his family in Andheri West, Mumbai. Their present house is now on rent, which indicates that they do not see permanence as a significant value to them. In a glitzy world, they make it real and contemporary, something that fans really like!

