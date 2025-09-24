Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Combined Net Worth Will Shock You! Inside The Bollywood Parents-to-Be’s Billion Dollar Empire

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: The Power Couple of Bollywood, whose Fortune will leave your jaws open!
Breathless, Bollywood fans!
The controversial couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, has just made the biggest bombshell not only with their news of being pregnant but we have revealed soemthing else too! The couple is also in headline with their incredible combined net worth that is trembling the industry right to its core.
Vicky alone has a whopping ₹41 crore of followers, and that is because he has come a long way with a very humble background as one of the most bankable stars of today. However, the empire of Katrina Kaif is even greater, with its estimated ₹224 crore worth due to her blockbuster hits and a thriving beauty brand. They share a mammoth fortune of over ₹265 crore (Rs 2.6 billion), making them one of the richest and most powerful couples in the history of Bollywood! With their joint incomes, they can fund several entertaining movies that fit into the mid-budget range or purchase a garage of luxurious vehicles without even flinching. Their story of the wealth of this power couple is no less than a movie blockbuster, glitz, glamour, and game-changing success!
Vicky Kaushal’s Career And Earnings:
- Started with smaller roles, now among Bollywood’s top actors.
- Charges around Rs 10 crore per lead role (e.g., Chhaava, Bad Newz, Sam Bahadur).
- Earned Rs 12 crore for a special appearance in Dunki.
- Also earns from brand endorsements including Oppo, Havells, Tata Motors (Rs 2-3 crore per campaign).
- Rose from assistant director and small parts to National Award-winning actor.
Katrina Kaif’s Career And Business:
- One of India’s highest-paid actresses, charging Rs 15–21 crore per film (Tiger 3, Merry Christmas).
- Founder of Kay Beauty, a successful cosmetics brand launched in 2019, which earned Rs 240 crore by mid-2025.
- Kay Beauty emphasizes cruelty-free products and inclusive shades, now in over 300 retail stores across 1,600 cities.
- Also endorses multiple high-profile brands.
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Luxury Car Collection:
- Range Rover Autobiography LWB (₹3.28 crore).
- Range Rover Vogue (₹2.32 crore).
- Mercedes-Benz GLE (₹96 lakh–₹1.15 crore).
- Audi Q7 (₹82–₹90 lakh).
- BMW 5GT (₹88 lakh).
- Katrina also owns a Range Rover Vogue LWB worth ₹2.5 crore, Mercedes ML 350, Audi Q3, and other luxury vehicles.