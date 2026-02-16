Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Lists at Sharp Discount After HUL Demerger
Kwality Wall’s made its stock market debut on February 16, but investors experienced a disappointing start with an unexpectedly bitter outcome.
After Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) completed its demerger, the stock began trading on the NSE at ₹29.80, representing a 25.87% discount to its adjusted price of ₹40.20. On the BSE, it opened at ₹29.90, marking a 21.6% decline from its adjusted price of ₹38.15.
The question now is whether this reflects initial market uncertainty or signals deeper near-term challenges. While the ice-cream brand is well recognized by consumers, the market appears to be taking a cautious first approach. The stock could either decline further or stage a gradual recovery.
Kwality Wall’s Share Price After Official Listing Announcement
“The Company, has received the Listing and Trading Approval from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (‘NSE’) on 12th February, 2026 for the listing and trading of 2,34,95,91,262 equity shares of the Company,” said HUL in a stock exchange filing.
