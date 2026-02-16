LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

Kwality Wall’s shares debuted after HUL demerger at a steep discount. NSE/BSE opened lower, showed slight post-listing gains, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid market uncertainty and ice-cream sector focus.

Kwality Wall’s Share Price
Kwality Wall’s Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 16, 2026 11:15:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Lists at Sharp Discount After HUL Demerger

Kwality Wall’s made its stock market debut on February 16, but investors experienced a disappointing start with an unexpectedly bitter outcome.

After Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) completed its demerger, the stock began trading on the NSE at ₹29.80, representing a 25.87% discount to its adjusted price of ₹40.20. On the BSE, it opened at ₹29.90, marking a 21.6% decline from its adjusted price of ₹38.15.

You Might Be Interested In

The question now is whether this reflects initial market uncertainty or signals deeper near-term challenges. While the ice-cream brand is well recognized by consumers, the market appears to be taking a cautious first approach. The stock could either decline further or stage a gradual recovery.

Kwality Wall’s Share Price After Official Listing Announcement

The listing of equity shares of Kwality Wall’s follows the demerger of the ice-cream business from Hindustan Unilever HUL. On February 13 the FMCG major announced that Kwality Wall’s shares would start trading on BSE and NSE from February 16.

“The Company, has received the Listing and Trading Approval from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (‘NSE’) on 12th February, 2026 for the listing and trading of 2,34,95,91,262 equity shares of the Company,” said HUL in a stock exchange filing.

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Post-HUL Demerger

  • In November 2024, HUL approved the demerger of its ice cream business.
  • The ice cream division operates popular brands such as Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, and Magnum.
  • The company received approval for the demerger scheme from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on October 30, 2025.
  • The demerger became effective on December 1, 2025.
  • The record date to determine shareholder eligibility was December 5, 2025.
  • The share entitlement ratio was fixed at 1:1.
  • This means every HUL shareholder received one share of the ice cream business for each HUL share held on the record date.

Kwality Wall’s Share Price: Adjustments and Allotment

The market received an educational demonstration of mathematical concepts from HUL on December 5. The two stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, conducted special pre-opening sessions to determine the fair value of HUL shares after the Kwality Wall demerger, which excluded the ice-cream business. Investors watched the process of price discovery as it took place before their eyes. The fair value assessment was conducted with great precision to provide shareholders complete disclosure of their expected returns.

The company reached its final milestone when it designated December 29 as the official date for share distribution. HUL used a gradual approach to introduce Kwality Wall’s stock to the market, keeping investors interested while they monitored the situation.

Kwality Walls Share Price: Post-Listing Performance

Exchange Share Price (₹) Change from Opening Price Change from Issue Price
BSE 31.39 +4.98% -22.16%
NSE 31.29 +5% -22.16%

(With Inputs)

Also read: Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, KFin Tech, Inox Green, HUL, Fractal

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 11:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: equity-sharesHUL demergerice-cream stockKwality Walls Share Pricemarket debutpost-listing performanceshare allotment

RELATED News

Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

Stock Market Today: Trader Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty; Sensex Slips, Nifty Below 25,400 After Last Week’s Sell-Off

Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, KFin Tech, Inox Green, HUL, Fractal Analytics, AYE, Manappuram, Alkem Labs, Zydus Life, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare And Precision Wires In Spotlight

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Stranger Things Star Secretly Marries Christian Lee Hutson On Valentine’s Day – Their Net Worth Will Shock You

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Final Answer Keys Out, Download PDF Link Here

“Kaise Chalegi Team”: Shaoib Akhtar Bashes PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Defeat Against India – T20 World Cup 2026

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

Daily Love Horoscope 16 Feb 2026: Is Your Crush Finally About to Reveal Their Feelings? | Zodiac Signs Predictions For Today

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon With New Alloy Wheels, Updated Engine, And CNG—Check All Updates And Details

What Really Happened To Baelor Targaryen In Episode 5 Of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms? Every Key Detail You Missed

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

UP Gang Rape Case: Female Dancer From Azamgarh Allegedly Assaulted In Bhojpur, Three accused Arrested

Mrs Bhakti Gautam Chheda Honoured at CA Women Excellence Awards for Transforming Finance into Social Impact

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery
Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery
Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery
Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

QUICK LINKS