Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Lists at Sharp Discount After HUL Demerger

Kwality Wall’s made its stock market debut on February 16, but investors experienced a disappointing start with an unexpectedly bitter outcome.

After Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) completed its demerger, the stock began trading on the NSE at ₹29.80, representing a 25.87% discount to its adjusted price of ₹40.20. On the BSE, it opened at ₹29.90, marking a 21.6% decline from its adjusted price of ₹38.15.

The question now is whether this reflects initial market uncertainty or signals deeper near-term challenges. While the ice-cream brand is well recognized by consumers, the market appears to be taking a cautious first approach. The stock could either decline further or stage a gradual recovery.

Kwality Wall’s Share Price After Official Listing Announcement

The listing of equity shares of Kwality Wall’s follows the demerger of the ice-cream business from Hindustan Unilever HUL. On February 13 the FMCG major announced that Kwality Wall’s shares would start trading on BSE and NSE from February 16. “The Company, has received the Listing and Trading Approval from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (‘NSE’) on 12th February, 2026 for the listing and trading of 2,34,95,91,262 equity shares of the Company,” said HUL in a stock exchange filing. Kwality Wall’s Share Price Post-HUL Demerger In November 2024, HUL approved the demerger of its ice cream business.

The ice cream division operates popular brands such as Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, and Magnum.

The company received approval for the demerger scheme from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on October 30, 2025.

The demerger became effective on December 1, 2025.

The record date to determine shareholder eligibility was December 5, 2025.

The share entitlement ratio was fixed at 1:1.

This means every HUL shareholder received one share of the ice cream business for each HUL share held on the record date. Kwality Wall's Share Price: Adjustments and Allotment The market received an educational demonstration of mathematical concepts from HUL on December 5. The two stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, conducted special pre-opening sessions to determine the fair value of HUL shares after the Kwality Wall demerger, which excluded the ice-cream business. Investors watched the process of price discovery as it took place before their eyes. The fair value assessment was conducted with great precision to provide shareholders complete disclosure of their expected returns. The company reached its final milestone when it designated December 29 as the official date for share distribution. HUL used a gradual approach to introduce Kwality Wall's stock to the market, keeping investors interested while they monitored the situation. Kwality Walls Share Price: Post-Listing Performance Exchange Share Price (₹) Change from Opening Price Change from Issue Price BSE 31.39 +4.98% -22.16% NSE 31.29 +5% -22.16%