Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!

Laxmi India Finance IPO surged with over-subscription on the last day of its subscription period. The initial public offering (IPO) was launched on July 29, 2025, with its ₹254.26 crore issue offering a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS).

The IPO closed on July 31, 2025, and was subscribed 1.87 times overall. Investors showed keen interest across various categories:

• Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 2.22×

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.84×

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.30×

(Data as of July 31, 2025 | 13:36 IST)

The allotment status for the IPO is expected to be confirmed today, August 1, 2025. The IPO, which contained both fresh and offer-for-sale components, had a price band of ₹150–₹158 per share. Investors are now eagerly awaiting their allotment results.

The allotment status can be checked on the website of BSE or NSE once the issuance is finalized.

Laxmi India Finance IPO Details

• Issue Opens: July 29, 2025

• Issue Closes: July 31, 2025

• Allotment Date: August 1, 2025

• Price Band: ₹150 to ₹158 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹14,850 (for 94 shares)

• Lot Size: 94 shares

• Issue Size: ₹254.26 crore; comprising a fresh issue of approx. ₹165.17 crore and OFS of ₹89.09 crore (56,38,620 shares)

Laxmi India Finance: Check Application Status Now?

Check Application Status on NSE

1. Visit the website of NSE website

2. Click on “Equity & IPO bid details”

3. Select the symbol “LAXMI INDIA FINANCE”

4. Enter your PAN Number and Application Number

5. Submit to view your allotment result

Check Application Status on BSE

1. Visit the BSE website

2. Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type

3. Choose Laxmi India Finance from the list

4. Enter PAN Number or Application Number

5. Complete captcha and click Search

Laxmi India Finance: About the Company

Laxmi India Finance Limited was established in 1996, is headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is an NBFC registered company. The company offers loans for two-wheeler, MSME, and vehicles in underserved rural and semi-urban regions across four states, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

(Disclaimer: This article is strictly informational and not financial advice. Investors should consult the IPO prospectus and a qualified financial advisor before making any decisions.)

