Home > Business > Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!

Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!

Laxmi India Finance’s ₹254.26 crore IPO, launched July 29 and closed July 31, was oversubscribed 1.87 times, driven by strong investor interest across categories. Allotment results are expected August 1 and can be checked on BSE or NSE websites.

Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 1, 2025 20:03:50 IST

Laxmi India Finance IPO surged with over-subscription on the last day of its subscription period. The initial public offering (IPO) was launched on July 29, 2025, with its ₹254.26 crore issue offering a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS).

The IPO closed on July 31, 2025, and was subscribed 1.87 times overall. Investors showed keen interest across various categories:

•    Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 2.22×
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.84×
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.30×
(Data as of July 31, 2025 | 13:36 IST) 

The allotment status for the IPO is expected to be confirmed today, August 1, 2025. The IPO, which contained both fresh and offer-for-sale components, had a price band of ₹150–₹158 per share. Investors are now eagerly awaiting their allotment results.

The allotment status can be checked on the website of BSE or NSE once the issuance is finalized.

Laxmi India Finance IPO Details

•    Issue Opens: July 29, 2025
•    Issue Closes: July 31, 2025
•    Allotment Date: August 1, 2025
•    Price Band: ₹150 to ₹158 per share
•    Minimum Investment: ₹14,850 (for 94 shares)
•    Lot Size: 94 shares
•    Issue Size: ₹254.26 crore; comprising a fresh issue of approx. ₹165.17 crore and OFS of ₹89.09 crore (56,38,620 shares) 

Laxmi India Finance: Check Application Status Now?

Check Application Status on NSE
1.    Visit the website of NSE website
2.    Click on “Equity & IPO bid details”
3.    Select the symbol “LAXMI INDIA FINANCE”
4.    Enter your PAN Number and Application Number
5.    Submit to view your allotment result

Check Application Status on BSE
1.    Visit the BSE website
2.    Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type
3.    Choose Laxmi India Finance from the list
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Complete captcha and click Search

Laxmi India Finance: About the Company

Laxmi India Finance Limited was established in 1996, is headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is an NBFC registered company. The company offers loans for two-wheeler, MSME, and vehicles in underserved rural and semi-urban regions across four states, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

(Disclaimer: This article is strictly informational and not financial advice. Investors should consult the IPO prospectus and a qualified financial advisor before making any decisions.)

Also Read: Cash Ur Drive Marketing SME IPO Day 2 Update: Subscription Picks Up, Retail Demand Strengthens

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

IDBI Bank Privatisation In Final Lap: Govt To Invite Financial Bids By December 2025
Cash Ur Drive Marketing SME IPO Day 2 Update: Subscription Picks Up, Retail Demand Strengthens
Renol Polychem SME IPO Day 2: Is This Under-the-Radar Listing Gaining Momentum?
US Tariffs On Indian Goods Are ‘Unfortunate But Temporary,’ Says EY India
FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?

LATEST NEWS

71st National Film Awards 2025: Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail Bags Best Feature Film
South Korea’s Desperate Plea for Help: Send Us Your Doctors and Nurses, India!
When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside
President Of India Attends The Convocation Ceremony Of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
White House or Palace? The Story Behind Trump’s USD 200 million Lavish Plan to Transform Presidential Building
Russia’s Sputnik Launches Its Hindi handle on X
Gus Atkinson Creates History vs India In 5th Test With 129-Year-Old Record Feat
EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation
Rani Mukerji Wins Her First National Film Award, Scoops Best Actress For Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
School Assembly News Headlines August 2, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted And Other News Updates
Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!
Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!
Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!
Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?