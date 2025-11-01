LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced from November 1: See Latest Rates in Your City

LPG rates have been cut effective from November 1, 2025, and the most significant change occurs in commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels and businesses. Here is a simple write-up for your convenience on the drop in prices and the current rates in cities.

Price Reduction Highlights

The cost of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has dropped by almost Rs 5, to Rs 6.5 in a number of cities, benefiting commercial users of LPG cylinders such as restaurants or hotels, that have had to rely on LPG cooking over the years. The price of the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder has not changed since April 2025.

Rates in different cities

In New Delhi, the commercial cylinder price dropped Rs 5 to Rs 1,590.50 and the domestic cylinder price remained Rs 853.

In Mumbai, the commercial cylinder price was reduced by Rs 5 to Rs 1,542, while the domestic cylinder price remained Rs 852.50.

In Kolkata, the price decreased Rs 6.5, to Rs 1,694, for commercial cylinder priced. The domestic cylinder price remained Rs 879

In Chennai, the price decreased Rs 4.5, to Rs1,750, for commercial cylinder priced. The domestic cylinder price remains Rs 868.50.

Why LPG Prices Changed

Price cuts for LPG cylinders are influenced by commodity market trends and fluctuations in crude oil prices around the world. Although domestic cylinder prices have remained stable due to the rupee’s exchange rate and various government laws, users of commercial-type cylinders get the benefit of monthly price revisions.

How to Get LPG Cylinder Connection

A consumer applying for a new LPG connection can fill out the form online through the company website (e.g., Indane, Bharat Gas, or HP Gas). They need to submit basic documents and KYC proof to the company. Dealers will provide the necessary cylinders along with regulators and extra equipment once verified.

Something to Know

Commercial cylinders are for business use.

There has been no change in the price of domestic cylinders to relieve regular households.

Monthly price changes reflect the influence of global crude oil markets.

The price cuts in November provide relief to businesses in the food and hospitality services and reduce economic pressures for households in a time of volatile fuel prices. Continue to improve your knowledge on the latest rates in your city by checking the relevant LPG websites usually.

The LPG price information provided is based on the latest updates from official sources and OMC announcements. Rates may vary slightly between cities and distributors. Readers are advised to verify the most recent prices from the official websites of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), or Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) before making any booking or payment.