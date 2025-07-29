L&T Q1 FY26 Results: Record Orders, 30% PAT Surge, And Big Bets On Green Energy & Tech

We have delivered record Q1 order inflow and growth across financial parameters. Our diversified presence and new-age businesses like semiconductors, green energy, and digital platforms are set to fuel long-term value. – S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman & MD

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Engineering and infrastructure major, has shown a strong performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (FY26).

The company recorded impressive year-on-year (YoY) progress across all key financial attributes determined by continuous order, strong implementation, robust performance, and a resilient business model. The company remains positive for its diversified business model and execution capabilities, especially in international markets.

Key Highlights are given, hereunder:

• Order Inflow: ₹94,453 crore (up 33% YoY)

• Revenue: ₹63,679 crore (up 16% YoY)

• Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹3,617 crore (up 30% YoY)

• International Orders: ₹48,675 crore (52% of total inflow)

• ₹6,12,761 crore (6% growth over Mar’25)

The company has outlined an order inflow of ₹94,453 crore. The YoY growth was recorded at 33% with a 52% total inflow of international orders. The combined order book raised at ₹6,12,761 crore, up 6% over March 2025.

Revenues for the quarter stretched to ₹63,679 crore, a 16% rise YoY, with international revenue accounting for ₹32,994 crore (52%). The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹3,617 crore, marking a 30% YoY growth.

Segment-Wise Performance of the company for the Quarter (Apr-June):

• Projects related to Infrastructure:

Order inflow at ₹41,024 crore (2% growth), revenues at ₹28,757 crore (7% growth).

International orders made up 69% of the inflow.

• Projects related to Energy:

Order inflow surged over 100% YoY to ₹31,420 crore.

Revenues rose 47% YoY to ₹12,470 crore, driven by global hydrocarbon projects.

• Projects related to Hi-Tech Manufacturing:

Revenues jumped 75% YoY despite a 49% drop in new orders. EBITDA margin dipped to 15.1%.

• Projects related to IT & Technology Services:

Revenues at ₹12,619 crore (10% growth), mostly international (92%).

• Projects related to Financial Services:

Income rose 8% to ₹3,971 crore, with the retail loan book comprising 98% of total.

The company intends to expand its operations, increase its new business lines, and deliver a profitable and sustainable growth in FY26.

