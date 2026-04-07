Massive Youth Turnout at Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai’s Bhajan Jamming Concert, Blending Culture with Spiritual Vibes

Rahasya – The Musical Project Creates a Powerful Fusion of Devotion and Youth Energy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 07: Mumbai witnessed a vibrant and spiritually charged evening as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai successfully organised one of the city’s largest Live Bhajan Jamming Concerts, bringing together thousands of Mumbaikars, including a significant number of youngsters, in a unique celebration of culture, music, and devotion.

The musical evening saw the presence of Ashish Shelar, Ameet Satam, Ritu Tawde, Sangeeta Kapure, Gaurav Sharma, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Deepshikha Nagpal, Siddharth Sibal & Many More.

The initiative reflects a leadership vision that consistently promotes cultural engagement among young Indians. Inspired by the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, a role model for young Mumbaikars, such platforms aim to strengthen the connection between India’s rich heritage and the aspirations of its youth.

Under the guidance and inspiration of Shri Ameet Satam Ji, President, BJP Mumbai, the organisation continues to actively engage with the younger generation through innovative and meaningful initiatives that go beyond conventional political outreach. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth across the city, who not only attended but actively engaged in the interactive bhajan jamming sessions, transforming the concert into a collective spiritual experience.

Deepak Singh Ji, President, BJYM Mumbai, said:

“Our aim is to create platforms that resonate with the youth while staying rooted in our cultural and spiritual values. This Bhajan Jamming Concert is a reflection of that vision—where devotion meets energy and tradition connects with the modern generation. The overwhelming response from young Mumbaikars shows that our culture has immense power to inspire and unite.”

Adding to this, Youth Leader & Municipal Councillor Shri Tajinder Singh Tiwana Ji, stated:

“It is inspiring to see how such initiatives are bringing youth closer to their roots while creating a sense of unity and positivity. Rahasya – The Musical Project has beautifully blended devotion with contemporary energy, making it relatable and impactful for today’s generation.”

The programme was also graced by the august presence of Cultural Minister Shri Ashish Shelar Ji, Hon’ble Mayor Smt Ritu Tawde, BMC Leader of the House Shri Ganesh Khankar Ji, along with noted actress Deepshikha Nagpal, Rajesh Shirvadkar, Pawan Tripathi, Sangeeta Kapure, Priyanka Bajaj, Siddharth Sibbal, Gaurav Sharma etc besides several other distinguished dignitaries and eminent personalities from various walks of public life, thereby lending further dignity and prominence to the occasion.

In a significant gesture of social responsibility, an amount of ₹10 lakhs was donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund during the event.

The event, curated by Emergence, featured Rahasya – The Musical Project (formerly Sadho The Band), which showcased a powerful blend of traditional bhajans with contemporary musical expression, creating an engaging and immersive musical experience.

The scale and participation at the event highlight BJYM Mumbai’s continued efforts to create meaningful youth engagement platforms, fostering cultural pride, spiritual connection, and community bonding in an increasingly fast-paced urban environment.

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