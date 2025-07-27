M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?

The initial public offering (IPO) of M&B Engineering Limited is scheduled to open for subscription on July 30, 2025 and will close on August 01 2025. The company aims to raise a total of ₹6,500 million through a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).

The offering comprises a fresh issue of ₹2,750 million and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹3,750 million, giving both the company and its existing stakeholders an opportunity to unlock value.

IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: July 30, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: August 01, 2025

• Issue Type: Book Built Issue

• Total Issue Size: ₹6,500 million

• Fresh Issue: ₹2,750 million

• Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹3,750 million

• Price Band: ₹366 – ₹385 per share

• Lot Size: 38 shares

• Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,630

• Listing At: NSE and BSE

• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Important IPO Dates

• Anchor Investor Bidding: July 29, 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: August 04, 2025

• Initiation of Refunds: August 05, 2025

• Credit of Shares to Demat: August 05,2025

• Listing Date: August 06, 2025

Company Overview

M&B Engineering Limited is an Ahmedabad-based engineering solutions provider incorporated on December 16, 1981. The company operates in the industrial and heavy engineering sector, delivering precision-engineered products and infrastructure components for power, oil & gas, metals, and heavy machinery industries.

With over two decades of experience, M&B Engineering has built a reputation for delivering complex fabrication and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects across India and select global markets. Its clients include public sector undertakings (PSUs), private engineering conglomerates, and multinational companies.

The company has witnessed steady growth in revenues and a healthy order book in recent years, benefiting from India’s infrastructure push and increased capital spending across core sectors.

Why This IPO Could Be a Strategic Pick

Investors may find M&B Engineering’s IPO appealing due to:

• Its strong positioning in a capital goods sector poised for growth.

• The government’s infrastructure investment and Make in India initiative.

• Reasonable pricing with a ₹36 per share discount for eligible employees, adding further value.

This offering provides a blend of growth potential and stability, making it one to watch as India’s engineering sector gears up for its next growth phase.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

