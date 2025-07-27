Sri Lotus Developers And Realty IPO: Should You Invest? A Real Estate Developer Going Public

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited is all set for the public subscription on July 30, 2025 and will close on August 01, 2025. The company aims to raise around ₹7,920 million through the issuance of a fresh issue of equity shares.

IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: July 30, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: August 01, 2025

• Issue Type: Book Built Issue

• Total Issue Size: ₹7,920 million

• Fresh Issue: ₹7,920 million

• Price Band: ₹140 – ₹150 per share

• Lot Size: 100 shares

• Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,000

• Listing At: NSE and BSE

• Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

Important IPO Dates

• Anchor Investor Bidding: July 29, 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: August 07, 2025

• Initiation of Refunds: August 05, 2025

• Credit of Shares to Demat: August 05, 2025

• Listing Date: August 06, 2025

Company Overview

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited is a Mumbai-based real estate developer, incorporated in 2015. The company specializes in residential and commercial real estate projects and has a strong portfolio of completed developments across key urban markets. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Sri Lotus is focused on providing premium housing and office spaces that offer value for money.

The company’s projects cater to a wide range of customers, from first-time homebuyers to large corporations seeking commercial spaces.

With a track record of successfully delivering projects on time, Sri Lotus has earned a strong reputation in the real estate sector for its design, transparency, and quality.

What Makes Sri Lotus Developers’ IPO Attractive?

With a price band ranging from ₹140 to ₹150 per share, the IPO provides an attractive entry point into one of Mumbai’s leading real estate developers.

Given the company’s ambitious expansion plans and the fast-growing demand for real estate in urban India, investors may see this IPO as a potential opportunity to capitalize on the thriving real estate market.

Additionally, the company is offering a ₹14 discount per equity share to eligible employees, making it a great incentive for those directly involved in the company.

The real estate sector has been witnessing a strong recovery, and Sri Lotus Developers is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, making this IPO one to watch.

Is this the right time to invest in real estate stocks? Keep an eye on our Business Section ‘NewsX-Business’ from the IPO related updates to the subscription and allotment!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: NSDL IPO Alert: All You Need To Know, And Can’t Afford To Miss!