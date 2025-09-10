Meet Nepal’s Richest Man, One Trip Changed His Life And Made Him Start His Own Company, Now Gives Tough Competition To Maggi, Net Worth Is…

Recent protests by Gen Z in Nepal have gained global attention. Notably, the focus has also shifted about who holds the most wealth in Nepal. Well, his name is Binod Chaudhary and he is the country’s richest man.

According to reports, he is Nepal’s only billionaire. Forbes claims that he has a net worth of around USD 2 billion. In 2013, Forbes listed him as the 1,763rd richest people in the world.

Who is Binod Chaudhary?

He was born into a Marwari business family in Kathmandu and developed entrepreneurial skills early on. He originally hails from Fatehpur in Shekhawati, Rajasthan. Several decades ago, his grandfather moved to Nepal and started the family business. He began with textiles and later expanded business into construction.

Chaudhary’s big break came during a trip to Thailand. He saw how popular instant noodles were and decided to bring the concept to Nepal. Wai Wai noodles became a household name in Nepal and gained popularity in India and other international markets. Despite facing competition from established brands like Maggi, Wai Wai made out its own identity.

Binod Chaudhary is also known for his philanthropy. Over the years, he has built a large business empire while contributing to society through various charitable efforts.

Today, Chaudhary’s wealth is estimated to be over Rs 15,000 crore, making him Nepal’s richest man and a symbol of entrepreneurial spirit. His success story shows how determination, and vision can turn opportunities into significant achievements.

ALSO READ: Meet Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Man In Spotlight Amid Gen Z Protest, Got His Training From…