Meet Women, Who Is Richest Indian Professional Manager, Her Net Worth Is More Than Sundar Pichai, Name Is…

Women are making strong progress in the technology and corporate world, and Jayshree Ullal’s name is now at the very top. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal has become India’s richest professional manager.

With an extraordinary wealth of Rs 50,170 crore, Ullal has overtaken some of the biggest names in the global tech world, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Her success has made her a global symbol of women’s growing leadership in technology.

The main reason behind Ullal’s rising fortune is her 3 per cent stake in Arista Networks. The company, one of Silicon Valley’s most successful networking firms, has seen massive growth in recent years. Forbes reported that in 2024 alone, Arista Networks’ value rose to $7 billion, which added greatly to her personal net worth. Under Ullal’s leadership since 2008, the company has built a strong presence in the global market and become a leading name in networking solutions.

The Hurun report shows that Satya Nadella, with a net worth of Rs 9,770 crore, is far behind Ullal. Sundar Pichai is seventh on the list with Rs 5,810 crore, while former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi ranks eighth with Rs 5,130 crore. This highlights Ullal’s extraordinary rise above some of the most influential global business leaders.

Jayshree Ullal’s journey is equally inspiring. Born in London and raised in New Delhi, she studied electrical engineering at San Francisco State University and later earned a master’s degree from Santa Clara University. Since becoming Arista’s CEO in 2008, she has played a central role in transforming the company into a top global networking giant.

Her remarkable achievement marks a turning point, showing how women are steadily reshaping the corporate and technology landscape. By becoming the world’s richest Indian professional manager, Jayshree Ullal has not only set a new benchmark for success but also inspired countless women worldwide to dream bigger.

