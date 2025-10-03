LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meet Women, Who Is Richest Indian Professional Manager, Her Net Worth Is More Than Sundar Pichai, Name Is…

Meet Women, Who Is Richest Indian Professional Manager, Her Net Worth Is More Than Sundar Pichai, Name Is…

Her remarkable achievement marks a turning point, showing how women are steadily reshaping the corporate and technology landscape.

Jayshree Ullal
Jayshree Ullal

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 3, 2025 09:25:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Women, Who Is Richest Indian Professional Manager, Her Net Worth Is More Than Sundar Pichai, Name Is…

Women are making strong progress in the technology and corporate world, and Jayshree Ullal’s name is now at the very top. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal has become India’s richest professional manager.

With an extraordinary wealth of Rs 50,170 crore, Ullal has overtaken some of the biggest names in the global tech world, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Her success has made her a global symbol of women’s growing leadership in technology.

The main reason behind Ullal’s rising fortune is her 3 per cent stake in Arista Networks. The company, one of Silicon Valley’s most successful networking firms, has seen massive growth in recent years. Forbes reported that in 2024 alone, Arista Networks’ value rose to $7 billion, which added greatly to her personal net worth. Under Ullal’s leadership since 2008, the company has built a strong presence in the global market and become a leading name in networking solutions.

The Hurun report shows that Satya Nadella, with a net worth of Rs 9,770 crore, is far behind Ullal. Sundar Pichai is seventh on the list with Rs 5,810 crore, while former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi ranks eighth with Rs 5,130 crore. This highlights Ullal’s extraordinary rise above some of the most influential global business leaders.

Jayshree Ullal’s journey is equally inspiring. Born in London and raised in New Delhi, she studied electrical engineering at San Francisco State University and later earned a master’s degree from Santa Clara University. Since becoming Arista’s CEO in 2008, she has played a central role in transforming the company into a top global networking giant.

Her remarkable achievement marks a turning point, showing how women are steadily reshaping the corporate and technology landscape. By becoming the world’s richest Indian professional manager, Jayshree Ullal has not only set a new benchmark for success but also inspired countless women worldwide to dream bigger.

ALSO READ: Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Now India’s Richest Woman, Her Net Worth Is Rs… She Is Known For…

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 9:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arista NetworksJayshree Ullal

RELATED News

Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
WeWork IPO Day 1: Key Dates, Pricing, And Financial Highlights
This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…
Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!
Perplexity AI To Give Tough Challenge To Google, OpenAI, Rolls Out…

LATEST NEWS

Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
'Steve': Cillian Murphy in gritty Netflix drama about reform school
Meet Women, Who Is Richest Indian Professional Manager, Her Net Worth Is More Than Sundar Pichai, Name Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Women, Who Is Richest Indian Professional Manager, Her Net Worth Is More Than Sundar Pichai, Name Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Women, Who Is Richest Indian Professional Manager, Her Net Worth Is More Than Sundar Pichai, Name Is…
Meet Women, Who Is Richest Indian Professional Manager, Her Net Worth Is More Than Sundar Pichai, Name Is…
Meet Women, Who Is Richest Indian Professional Manager, Her Net Worth Is More Than Sundar Pichai, Name Is…
Meet Women, Who Is Richest Indian Professional Manager, Her Net Worth Is More Than Sundar Pichai, Name Is…

QUICK LINKS