Motilal Oswal Research Allegations Rise Online After ₹490-Crore Kaynes Trade; Brokerage Issues Firm Clarification

Through misuse of social media handles, baseless rumours are being spread about research and fund management of the Motilal Oswal Group. I want to state unequivocally that these allegations are rubbish, false and completely unjustified. The ill-informed people are just creating… — Motilal Oswal (@MrMotilalOswal) November 20, 2025

₹490-Crore Kaynes Trade Triggers MoS Alignment Debate

Date of the Trade: On Nov. 18, the buy-side entity of Motilal Oswal sold Kaynes Tech shares worth ₹490 crore through large block trades on both the NSE and BSE, immediately after the lock-in period expired.

On Nov. 18, the buy-side entity of Motilal Oswal sold Kaynes Tech shares worth ₹490 crore through large block trades on both the NSE and BSE, immediately after the lock-in period expired. Market Reaction: The stock fell over 6% intraday, raising questions among investors and market watchers about whether the sell-side’s bullish stance matched the buy-side’s actions.

The stock fell over 6% intraday, raising questions among investors and market watchers about whether the sell-side’s bullish stance matched the buy-side’s actions. Sell-Side Rating: Motilal Oswal’s sell-side team had issued a ‘Buy’ rating on Nov. 5 with a target price of ₹8,200, suggesting a 23% upside from the previous day’s close.

Motilal Oswal’s sell-side team had issued a ‘Buy’ rating on Nov. 5 with a target price of ₹8,200, suggesting a 23% upside from the previous day’s close. Reason for Rating: The rating was published after Kaynes Technology released its Q2 FY26 results on Nov. 4.

The rating was published after Kaynes Technology released its Q2 FY26 results on Nov. 4. Source of Speculation: The close timing between the research report and the large institutional sale triggered speculation about whether the two divisions were aligned in their decision-making.

Motilal Oswal Responds: “We Operate Independently”

Without commenting on the specific Kaynes Tech trade, Motilal Oswal, co-founder of the firm, offered a broad and firm clarification.

He reiterated that the company’s sell-side institutional equities research and its buy-side asset management teams work in independent silos.

Sell-Side: “Unbiased Market Insights”

The sell-side team, he noted, exists to provide objective, research-driven insights to clients, focusing on industry outlooks, company fundamentals, and long-term valuation frameworks. Their job is to recommend, not execute, investment decisions.

Buy-Side: “Own Philosophy, Own Risk Frameworks”

The buy-side, specifically the AMC vertical, follows a completely different playbook.

Their decisions depend on:

Fund mandates

Investment strategy

Risk frameworks

Liquidity needs

Portfolio balancing

Time horizon considerations

According to Oswal, the buy-side evaluates opportunities independent of the research team and can buy, hold, or sell based solely on its investment philosophy.

Why This Matters To Investors About Motilal Oswal Allegation

Here’s the simple truth: big brokerages aren’t one giant brain making perfectly coordinated moves. And this Motilal Oswal, Kaynes Tech episode is a great reminder of that. The firm’s clarification basically says, “Relax, our research team and our investment team don’t text each other before making decisions.”

So yes, one side can cheerfully put out a ‘Buy’ rating while the other quietly sells a ₹490-crore chunk, and that’s not a scandal, it’s how the system is supposed to work. For everyday investors watching the noise online, this is a gentle nudge to remember: the buy-side and sell-side may share an address, but they’re definitely not sharing strategies.

(With inputs)

Also Read: Sudeep Pharma IPO Opens Strong: GMP At ₹130 Signals Early Market Buzz..