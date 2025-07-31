Home > Business > Mukesh Ambani’s Biggest IPO Yet: Jio Is Ready To Move, Will It Shake India’s Markets?

Mukesh Ambani’s Biggest IPO Yet: Jio Is Ready To Move, Will It Shake India’s Markets?

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance is set to launch India’s biggest IPO by listing Jio Infocomm, aiming to raise ₹52,200 crore. The move hinges on SEBI’s approval to waive the 25% float rule, potentially reshaping India’s fundraising and telecom landscape.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 31, 2025 14:34:14 IST

Mukesh Ambani’s masterstroke is gearing up for India’s largest-ever IPO. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), headed by Mukesh Ambani, is planning to launch the biggest-ever IPO in Indian history. The telecom major, Jio Infocomm, is on its way to raise approximately ₹52,200 crore (about USD 6 billion).

This ambitious move by Reliance is likely to exceed Hyundai Motor India’s record IPO, which was targeted at ₹27,870 crore in 2024. It has emerged as one of the largest global public offerings of the year.

SEBI Talks Begin Over Float Rule

RIL has started its informal discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in order to get a waiver from the mandatory 25% public float rule. The company’s officials reportedly signaled that India’s equity markets may lack adequate depth to absorb such a large offering if floated entirely at that threshold. If this gets approval, then the exemption would allow for increased operations while protecting market consistency.

Ambani’s Big Bet on Jio

This is considered to be a strategic move by Reliance, where the company will expand and monetize its telecom and digital footprints in India. Apart from raising capital through the public offer, it would further add to Jio’s infrastructure and consumer base.

If the deal proceeds as intended, it will not only break domestic IPO records but also redefine the economy of scale and scope of fundraising in India. However, the success of this venture depends on regulatory approvals, market appetite, and investor confidence sustained by RIL’s execution capabilities.

Reliance Jio Infocomm: Way Ahead of Time

Reliance Jio Infocomm is the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited. The company was launched in September 2016. The company has transformed the entire telecom industry by introducing low-cost telecom and data services to Indian users.

As of today, Jio has become India’s largest mobile network operator by subscriber base and data usage.

The company plays a very significant role in providing end-to-end digital services, including broadband (JioFiber), enterprise solutions, and 5G deployment, making it a central pillar in Reliance’s digital expansion strategy.

