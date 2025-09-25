Mumbai Airport sees surge in self-service adoption, 6.3 million passengers used DigiYatra in 16 months

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has recorded a sharp rise in the use of self-service technologies by passengers, reflecting a steady shift towards touchless and tech-enabled travel.

According to a release from the Adani group, over the last 16 months, CSMIA has witnessed significant growth in passenger adoption of digital tools such as self-check-in kiosks, self-baggage drop (SBD) machines, and biometric-based DigiYatra services. This transformation is part of the airport’s larger technology-driven approach to ensure faster, smoother, and more efficient travel.

Data shows that between April 2024 and August 2025, more than 3.86 million passengers printed their boarding passes using the airport’s self-check-in kiosks.

“Domestic carriers led this shift, with IndiGo (2.58 million boarding passes), Air India (1.09 million boarding passes) and Air India Express (53,301 boarding passes) recording the highest usage of self-check-in kiosks between April 2024 to August 2025. Among international airlines, Air France (90,902), Emirates (18,356), and Lufthansa (18,017) saw growing engagement. August 2025 alone witnessed 264,414 boarding passes printed on self-check-in kiosks by users, nearly 41.84 per cent increase over April 2024 (1,86,419 boarding passes),” the release said.

The usage of self-baggage drop facilities also showed an upward trend. The 32 SBD units at the airport processed around 7.15 lakh bags between April 2024 and August 2025. Domestic carriers accounted for nearly six lakh of these, while international airlines, including KLM, Air France, Emirates, Lufthansa, and Swiss Airways, collectively handled over 70,000. On average, each bag was processed in 17 to 20 seconds.

The Adoption of SBD models rose steadily, with domestic monthly usage increasing from 5.26 per cent in April 2024 to 6.28 per cent in August 2025, while international adoption grew from 4.15 per cent to nearly 14 per cent in the same period.

CSMIA’s DigiYatra-enabled biometric boarding system also saw strong traction. With 46 e-gates and 40 face pods installed across both terminals, the facility recorded over 6.3 million users during the 16-month period. Monthly adoption rose from 12 per cent in April 2024 to 32 per cent by August 2025. The system allows passengers to pass through multiple checkpoints in just two to three seconds per touchpoint, making the overall journey faster.

Supporting these digital services is the airport’s modernised Airport Operation Command Centre (AOCC) and Aviio, an AI-powered mobile platform developed by Adani Airports. Together, they enable predictive analytics, real-time decision-making, and better coordination among stakeholders, helping the airport manage day-to-day operations as well as emergencies more efficiently.

Other initiatives include the deployment of autonomous cleaning robots to maintain hygiene standards and upcoming plans for smart washrooms and AI-driven solutions across terminals. (ANI)

