Mumbai Witnessed a Grand Premiere of Nitishali Production’s “Vaanki Chuki: Love Story” Amidst Glamour and Celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: The film is produced by Nitin Narayanji Bhanushali and Vaishali Nitin Bhanushali and Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dhwanii Gautam

The premiere of Vaanki Chuki: Love Story was held in Mumbai in a grand and celebratory atmosphere, bringing together the film’s cast, creators, industry personalities, media, and cinema lovers for a memorable evening filled with emotions, entertainment, and applause. The premiere marked a special milestone for the team as the film received an overwhelming response from attendees for its heartfelt storytelling, performances, and rooted cultural essence.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dhwanii Gautam, Vaanki Chuki: Love Story beautifully blends romance, emotions, family values, and humor, offering audiences a refreshing cinematic experience. The film is produced under the banner of Nitishali Productions by Nitin Narayanji Bhanushali and Vaishali Nitin Bhanushali, who were present at the premiere alongside the entire cast and crew.

The evening saw the presence of the film’s lead cast including Bhavin Bhanushali, Puja Joshi, Parikshit Tamalliya, and Miloni Jhonsa, who received immense appreciation for their performances. The supporting ensemble featuring Dharmesh Vyas, Chandrashekar Shukla, Nitin Narayan Bhanushali, Surbhi Javeri Vyas, Chetan Daiya, Hemang, Hemin Trivedi, Harita Shah, Satvi Choksi, Arti Vakani, Vedangi Shah, Rupa Mehta, Hetal Parmar, Manisha Trivedi, Mahimna Pandya, and Akash Pandya also added to the celebratory spirit of the night.

Speaking at the premiere, director Dhwanii Gautam expressed gratitude towards the audience and shared that the film was made with immense passion, aiming to celebrate love and human relationships in the most authentic way. Producers Nitin Narayanji Bhanushali and Vaishali Nitin Bhanushali thanked the audience, media, and industry fraternity for their support and encouragement throughout the film’s journey.

The evening saw the presence of Tiku Talsania, Rashmi Desai, Sameeksha Sud, Raj Anadkat, Deepak Parashar, Shakir Shaikh, Apoorva Arora, Chirag Vora, Surbhi Javeri Vyas, Dharmesh Vyas, Komal Sha, Malhar Thakar, Miloni Jhonsa, Puja Joshi, Hardik Sangani, Jalpa Dave, Hemang, Parikshit Tamalliya, Hetal Parmar, Rupal, Surbhi Javeri Vyas, Bharti Gajra, Krisha N. Bhanushali, Arti D Vakani, Ramji Gulati, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Arshi Khan, Eshan Masih, Imran Nazir Khan, Gaurav S Bajaj, Priiya Nair, Palash Dutta, Homi Wadia, Jaymin Panchal, Mitesh Bilakhia, Krishangi Bhanushali, Foram Mehta, Niyati Mehta, Krishna Tamaliya Vora And Many More