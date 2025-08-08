No Nation Has Built Public Digital Infrastructure Like India Has: Gautam Adani

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Wednesday described India’s public digital infrastructure as unmatched anywhere in the world, arguing that no other nation had created such a powerful and inclusive technology stack at such a scale and speed. Speaking at the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow, Mr Adani called platforms like Aadhaar, UPI and ONDC “launchpads for inclusion, innovation, and scale,” and said they would be central to shaping India’s transformation into a $25 trillion economy by 2050.

“No country has built what we have,” he said, addressing the IIM-L’s students and faculty in a speech that combined personal testimony, economic vision and philosophical reflection. “These are not just platforms. They are the launchpads of a new India — the India that is inclusive by design and exponential by default.”

Adani Outlines Four Structural Advantages: Population, Domestic Demand, Digital Public Infrastructure And Domestic Capital

The remark came in the context of a larger theme — that India is entering a phase where the tools for transformation are finally in Indian hands. Mr Adani outlined four structural advantages that, in his view, will propel the country’s rise: its youthful and ambitious population, rapidly expanding domestic demand, unprecedented digital public infrastructure, and a new surge of domestic capital that is backing Indian entrepreneurs with urgency and scale.

But it was the reference to digital infrastructure that stood out — both for its clarity and its confidence. India’s digital public goods have long been admired globally, but Mr Adani’s assertion was more forceful: that what India has achieved through Aadhaar (identity), UPI (payments), and ONDC (e-commerce democratisation) goes beyond administrative innovation. It is, he implied, a new operating system for economic development itself — built for scale, rooted in trust, and fundamentally inclusive.

India’s Digital Stack Is Being Increasingly Viewed

The Indian industrialist’s remarks come at a time when India’s digital stack is being increasingly viewed as a soft power asset. Earlier this year, the World Bank described India’s DPI as a “unique success story” that has improved state capacity, lowered transaction costs, and created infrastructure for innovation without monopolistic control. Many developing economies, from Africa to Latin America, are now looking to adapt India’s model.

But Gautam Adani’s framing went further than policy admiration. For him, digital infrastructure is not just about public sector reform or fintech innovation. It is about laying the foundation for an India that creates, rather than copies. “This is your moment,” he told the students. “India is the canvas. The frameworks you study are useful, but they are built on hindsight. The future will not belong to those who play it safe. It will belong to those who maximise possibility.”

The speech, delivered in a mix of English and evocative Hindi, ranged far beyond digital tools. Mr Adani spoke of his own formative experiences — from running a diamond trading desk in Mumbai at the age of 16 to building infrastructure assets in terrains that experts called “unbuildable.” Mundra, Khavda, Australia and Dharavi — each story, he said, was a product of conviction over caution, consequence over comfort, and creation over conformity.

Infrastructure Visionary Made A striking Observation

At one point, the infrastructure visionary made a striking observation: “Maps will only take you where someone has already been. But to build something truly new, you need a compass that points to possibility.” For a generation growing up in the algorithmic age, where everything seems measurable and predictable, it was a powerful reminder that progress often lies beyond the boundaries of data.

Returning to the subject of India’s digital foundations, Mr Adani argued that this was not just a moment of economic acceleration, but a moment of moral clarity. “In a world fractured by war and torn by the hunger for dominance, India stands tall — by its restraint,” he said. “Where others impose, India uplifts. Where others take, India gives — quietly, consistently, and with dignity.”

Adani Gives An Account Of Policy Prescription

The speech ended not with a policy prescription, but with a call to conscience. Urging students to be defined by character, not cynicism, and to go where the problems are hardest, he challenged them to see themselves as custodians of a civilisation, not just competitors in a marketplace. “India does not need more painters who fill in the blanks,” he said. “It needs those who can paint with colours not yet imagined.”

Mr Adani’s description of India’s public digital infrastructure was not a moment of corporate self-congratulation. It was a moment of national self-belief. That the tools now exist. That the ambition is present. And that the only remaining question is who will use them — and how boldly.