Home > Business > No Queues, No Hassles: 2,000+ Govt Services Now Just A Tap Away On DigiLocker & e-District

No Queues, No Hassles: 2,000+ Govt Services Now Just A Tap Away On DigiLocker & e-District

India’s National e-Governance Division (NeGD) has integrated nearly 2,000 government services nationwide on DigiLocker and e-District platforms, enabling citizens across all states and UTs to access certificates, welfare schemes, and utilities digitally. This milestone advances Digital India’s vision of paperless, inclusive governance, with AI-driven innovations and training planned to further enhance service delivery.

No Queues, No Hassles: 2,000+ Govt Services Now Just A Tap Away On DigiLocker & e-District

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 31, 2025 22:35:59 IST

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has achieved another significant milestone by enabling the pan-India integration of e-Government services on the DigiLocker and e-District platforms. With this achievement, citizens across all 36 States and Union Territories can now seamlessly access close to 2,000 digital services anytime, anywhere, According to an official release.

Thousands of Services, One Digital Platform

The integrated services cover a broad spectrum of citizen needs, including certificates, welfare schemes, utility payments and other essential facilities, thereby ensuring convenience, efficiency and transparency in delivery. This development marks a major leap in realizing the vision of the Digital India programme, fostering paperless and mobile governance and contributing directly to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

DigiLocker has emerged as a robust pillar of India’s digital public infrastructure by successfully addressing challenges of interoperability, data security and multi-stakeholder coordination. Its innovative and resilient framework has enabled ease of access, inclusivity and reliability, empowering citizens across the country with trusted digital services.

Training and Tech to Empower States

Building on this success, NeGD plans to further expand the portfolio of e-Government services by adopting emerging technologies through an AI-driven approach. Structured training programmes and workshops will be conducted to strengthen awareness at the State level, while continued innovation will ensure greater inclusivity and improved last-mile delivery of services.

This milestone underscores the Government’s commitment to leveraging technology to empower citizens and transform governance, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digitally enabled and inclusive India.

Since 2009, NeGD has played a pivotal role in supporting MeitY in Programme Management and the implementation of e-governance projects, providing technical and advisory support to Ministries/departments at both central and State levels, along with other Government organisations.

NeGD’s major operational areas include programme management, project development, technology management, capacity building, and awareness and communication-related activities under the Digital India Programme’s flagship.

NeGD has developed and is managing several National Public Digital Platforms such as DigiLocker, Entity Locker, UMANG, OpenForge, API Setu, myScheme, India Stack Global, Meri Pehchaan, UX4G, etc. (Inputs from ANI)

Tags: DigiLockerDigital lockerNeGD

No Queues, No Hassles: 2,000+ Govt Services Now Just A Tap Away On DigiLocker & e-District

No Queues, No Hassles: 2,000+ Govt Services Now Just A Tap Away On DigiLocker & e-District

No Queues, No Hassles: 2,000+ Govt Services Now Just A Tap Away On DigiLocker & e-District
No Queues, No Hassles: 2,000+ Govt Services Now Just A Tap Away On DigiLocker & e-District
No Queues, No Hassles: 2,000+ Govt Services Now Just A Tap Away On DigiLocker & e-District
No Queues, No Hassles: 2,000+ Govt Services Now Just A Tap Away On DigiLocker & e-District

