NSE Hits 23 Crore Investor Accounts: How 1 Crore New Investors Joined In Just 3 Months

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reached another milestone in July 2025, with total unique trading accounts surpassing 23 crore (230 million)–in just about three months after crossing the 22-crore mark (220 million) in April 2025, the exchange said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of unique registered investors stands at 11.8 crore (as of July 28, 2025).

Maharashtra Leads in Investor Numbers

An investor may hold accounts with multiple brokers and therefore can have multiple client codes.

In terms of regional distribution, Maharashtra continues to lead with nearly 4 crore accounts (17 per cent share), followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.5 crore, 11 per cent share), Gujarat (over 2 crore, with 9 per cent share), and West Bengal and Rajasthan (each with over 1.3 crore, 6 per cent share).

NSE Boosts Awareness and Protection Efforts

Collectively, these five states account for nearly half of all investor accounts, while the top ten states contribute close to three-fourths of the total.

A growing share of market participants are young and first-time investors.

To support their investment journey, SEBI and NSE have launched large-scale awareness initiatives on risk management, fraud prevention, or long-term investment principles.

NSE has substantially expanded its efforts in this area over the past five years. The number of Investor Awareness Programs (IAPs) conducted by NSE has grown fourfold–from 3,504 in FY20 to 14,679 in FY25, reaching over 8 lakh participants across all states and union territories.

NSE’s Investor Protection Fund (IPF) has increased by over 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,573 crore as of June 30, 2025.

Digitalization Fuels Surge in New Investors

This focus on investor education has become even more critical in the context of significant wealth creation in Indian equity markets. Over the past five years, the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 have delivered strong annualised returns of over 17 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said: “The Exchange has crossed another major threshold, adding a crore investor accounts in just about three months after crossing the 22-crore mark (220 million) in April 2025.

This momentum reflects the deepening trust in India’s capital markets and the resilience of investor sentiment amid global economic uncertainty. The expansion has been powered by rapid digitalization and the widespread uptake of mobile-based trading solutions, which have significantly lowered entry barriers for investors, particularly across smaller cities and semi-urban centres.”

