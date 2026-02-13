NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
Home > Business > NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

The NSE crosses 25 crore trading accounts, reflecting growing household confidence, wider participation, and the impact of digitization, fintech platforms, and robust market performance, driving wealth creation and long-term investing in India.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 13, 2026 15:50:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

Investor Base Hits Record Milestone
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that unique trading accounts, or client codes (UCCs), have crossed a historic 25 crore mark in February 2026. Remarkably, the most recent one crore accounts were added in just two months, reflecting the accelerating pace of retail participation in capital markets. Over the last 16 months, five crore accounts—20% of the total—were added, highlighting growing household interest in equities. As of January 31, 2026, the number of unique registered investors stood at 12.7 crore.

Geographical Spread and Market Drivers
Maharashtra leads the investor base with 4.2 crore accounts, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.8 crore), Gujarat (2.2 crore), West Bengal and Rajasthan (1.4 crore each). The top five states account for nearly 49% of all accounts, while the top ten contribute over 73%. The surge is attributed to rapid digitization, fintech innovations, low-cost trading platforms, and increasing investor confidence. Strong market performance has further bolstered participation, with Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 delivering annualized returns of 11.3% and 13.7% over the last five years.

Growing Wealth Creation and Investor Awareness
Indirect participation is also on the rise, with nearly 6 crore new SIP accounts opened between April 2025 and January 2026, and average monthly inflows rising to ₹28,766 crore. Individual investors now hold 18.6% of NSE-listed companies’ market capitalization, up from 14.6% five years ago. NSE’s investor education initiatives, including 22,931 Investor Awareness Programs covering nearly 12 lakh participants, have reinforced disciplined investing. Sriram Krishnan, NSE’s Chief Business Development Officer, emphasized that expanding participation across equities, debt, ETFs, REITs, InvITs, and government securities will strengthen sustainable wealth creation while ensuring market resilience, transparency, and inclusivity for India’s long-term growth.

You Might Be Interested In

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 3:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 25 crore trading accountscapital markets Indiacorporate-bondsdigitizationequity market growthequity participationETF investmentfinancial literacyfintech platformsgovernment securitieshousehold investorsIndian equitiesIndian householdsindian stock marketinvestor awarenessinvestor confidenceInvIT investmentlong-term investingmarket capitalizationmutual fundsNifty 500nifty-50NSE investor protection fundNSE milestoneREIT investmentretail investors Indiaretail-participationSIP inflowsstock market Indiasystematic investingwealth-creation

RELATED News

How Did The Sensex Crash Wipe Out ₹7 Lakh Crore From Stock Market Today? 900+ Point Fall, US Bond Pressure, and Geopolitical Tensions – Here’s What Should Investors Do

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

How Tarique Rahman’s Victory Will Affect India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Playbook? ‘Bangladesh First’ Era, Trade, Water Treaties, and Regional Power Shifts Explained

Who Is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? Meet The Luxury Brand Founder Who Married Mukesh Ambani’s Nephew Vikram Salgaocar

Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

LATEST NEWS

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: Notification For Over 40,000 Vacancies

‘Look At My Biceps, Look At Yours’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Banter With Kevin Pietersen Goes Viral on Social Media | WATCH Video

NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?

Begum’s Son Wins Big: Will Khaleda Zia’s Arch-Rival Sheikh Hasina Continue Living In Exile With Tarique Rahman Projected Next Bangladesh PM?

Tecno Pova Curves 2 Launches In India With 8000mAh Massive Battery, 4500nits Peak Brightness And HiOS 6 At Just…

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah vs Farhan, Shaheen vs Surya — 3 Key Battles That Could Decide India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo

Dehradun Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants on Rajpur Road Near Silver City Mall; Massive Police Hunt Launched

‘Saw Your Name In Epstein Files’: Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here

Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged
NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged
NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged
NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

QUICK LINKS