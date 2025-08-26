Ola Electric Scores Big Deal: PLI Certification For Gen 3 Scooters Sparks Profit Boost And Growth

Ola Electric gets PLI certification for Gen 3 Scooters

Ola Electric has been certified under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in regard to its Gen 3 scooter range. Issued by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the certificate verifies that the requirements placed under the eligibility assessment by the Ministry of Heavy Industries are met. It applies to all six S1 Gen 3 models.

Through this, all the scooter models in Gen 2 and Gen 3 lines of Ola will be PLI-certified. The certification qualifies Ola to receive incentives of 13–18 percent of the calculated sales value, and this is expected to enhance profitability post Q2 FY26.

ARAI Certifies Gen 3 Scooter Line Series of Ola Electric Under PLI Scheme

ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India), under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, has officially certified Ola Electric on its Gen 3 scooter portfolio. It means that the Ola Electric company has passed the eligibility assessment criteria under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme of the automobile and auto components industry. The certification cuts across the seven models of the Ola S1 Gen 3 line-up; hence, they are certified under the scheme. The milestone boosts the positioning of Ola Electric in the EV segment and opens the gates to important state incentives.

PLI Boost For Ola Electric: Full Gen 3 Scooter Line-Up Certified And Set For Growth

Full Portfolio Now PLI-Certified Ola Electric’s entire Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolio now stands PLI-certified.

Official Filing Details In an exchange filing, the company stated that it has received Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements under the PLI Scheme for the automobile and auto components sector.

Gen 3 Scooter Range Covered The Gen 3 scooter models include: S1 Pro 3 kWh S1 Pro 4 kWh S1 Pro+ 4 kWh S1 X 2 kWh S1 X 3 kWh S1 X 4 kWh S1 X+ 4 kWh

Expected Impact on Profitability The portfolio represents the majority of Ola Electric’s current sales. The certification is expected to significantly enhance profitability from Q2 FY26 onwards.

Incentive Range Under PLI The certification makes Ola Electric eligible for incentives ranging between 13% and 18% of the Determined Sales Value (DSV) until 2028.



Ola Electric Mobility Limited Company Statement

A spokesperson from Ola Electric Mobility Limited said:

“Securing PLI certification for our Gen 3 scooters, which form the bulk of our sales, is a critical step towards profitability. This will directly strengthen our cost structure and margins, enabling us to deliver sustainable growth. With our auto business targeted to turn EBITDA positive, the certification acts as a strong catalyst to achieve that goal while ensuring our customers continue to get the best-in-class EVs at highly competitive prices.”

Strengthen The Financial Performance And What Is The PLI-Auto Scheme About?

Did you realise that this new development would increase the financial growth of Ola Electric, especially in the rapidly expanding electric two-wheeler market? The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Auto Scheme was approved by the central government on September 15, 2021, with a budget of ₹25,938 crore. The scheme will operate over a period of more than five years—covering advanced automakers in India from FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27.

A major point to note is that incentive payments under this scheme will occur in the following financial years, FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28.

Scheme Objective and Focus

The scheme aims to: Boost the manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products Promote deep localisation within the sector Facilitate the creation of domestic and global supply chains Strengthen India’s position in advanced automotive manufacturing

Focus on Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) The scheme puts special focus on Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs), which include: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles



(All The Inputs Are Taken From ANI)

Also Read: Want To Know Why The Indian Stock Market Is Falling? Here Are 5 Key Reasons Explained