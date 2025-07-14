LIVE TV
Home > Business > Ola Electric Shares Surge 12% Amid Soaring EV Interest, But Regulatory Heat Rises In Maharashtra

Ola Electric Shares Surge 12% Amid Soaring EV Interest, But Regulatory Heat Rises In Maharashtra

Ola Electric shares surged 12%, but the company faces regulatory scrutiny in Maharashtra over 350 retail stores allegedly operating without licenses. The Transport Department’s notice could impact Ola’s expansion in a key EV market. With plans to launch new vehicles by Navratri, resolving legal issues is crucial for sustaining growth and capturing rising demand in India’s electric vehicle sector.

The Maharashtra State Transport Department issued a notice, citing that the Ola stores are operating without the suitable authorization from the department. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 15:04:00 IST

The Maharashtra State Transport Department issued a notice, citing that the Ola stores are operating without the suitable authorization from the department. The company is selling its vehicles directly to customers and is under scrutiny in Maharashtra. The state department has expressed concern over this illegality.

Ola Electric Vehicle is Expanding

There are around 350 retail stores operating without licenses and proper permissions. This irregularity could affect the reputation of the company and its future expansion plans. The EV market is one of the most critical markets and is expanding; however, legal discrepancies may severely affect the industry.

Delays in Regulatory Framework Could Have Severe Consequences

The company, however, has not issued a formal response. However, this could be a serious concern that threatens to disrupt Ola Electric’s retail strategy in Maharashtra. The state is one of the largest electric vehicles (EV) markets for the company in India. Any delays in the regulatory framework could hamper the company’s future growth trajectory.

Ola Electric Vehicle Plans New Launches

Ola Electric has been rapidly expanding its strategic footprint in India. The company also plans to launch new vehicles by Navratri. This includes vehicles that are equipped with 4,680 in-house battery cells.

The company hopes that this will drive future sales. However, the regulatory issue erupting in Maharashtra could pose a roadblock in the retail expansion of Ola Electric. This will possibly affect Ola’s ability to capture the rising demand in the electric vehicle segment.

As the company remains focused on scaling its operations, resolving the regulatory concerns in Maharashtra will be essential for Ola Electric’s growth ambitions in India.

Also Read: Ola Electric Shares Rise Over 12% on Q1 Revenue Growth Despite Widened Net Loss — Full Details Inside

