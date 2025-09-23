LIVE TV
Home > Business > One Marketplace, Many Cards: Bajaj Markets Simplifies How Users Find and Apply for Credit Cards

One Marketplace, Many Cards: Bajaj Markets Simplifies How Users Find and Apply for Credit Cards

One Marketplace, Many Cards: Bajaj Markets Simplifies How Users Find and Apply for Credit Cards

Written By: NewsX Syndication
September 23, 2025

HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace and subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, simplifies how customers discover and apply for credit cards. Bajaj Markets has partnered with 10+ issuers to provide access to more than 30 credit cards. This all-in-one marketplace empowers users across India to easily compare, select, and apply for credit cards tailored to meet their unique financial needs and lifestyle preferences through a secure and streamlined digital process.

The marketplace presents a diverse mix of credit card options to suit varied requirements, including:

* Lifetime-free Credit Cards: No joining or annual fees, ideal for users who prefer cost-effective options without recurring charges.

* Rewards and Cashback Cards: These cards offer attractive cashback and reward points redeemable for shopping, travel, and entertainment benefits.

* Secured Credit Cards: Issued against fixed deposits, ideal for individuals building or rebuilding credit history with controlled credit limits.

The digital application journey includes an easy eligibility check and minimal documentation, helping customers address emergencies and enhance purchasing power efficiently. By consolidating extensive credit card options, benefits, and partners in one place, Bajaj Markets makes financial decision-making simpler and helps customers optimise their credit card experience with greater flexibility. Additionally, Bajaj Markets offers a wide range of financial choices, including loans, insurance, and investment products.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

One Marketplace, Many Cards: Bajaj Markets Simplifies How Users Find and Apply for Credit Cards

QUICK LINKS