Home > Business > Palladian Partners Powers Record-Breaking Festive Launch — Pearl Icon by Chandiwala Group Sold Out in Just 2 Hours

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 16, 2025 13:42:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Palladian Partners has set a new industry benchmark with the spectacular sell-out of Pearl Icon by Chandiwala Group, located in Pathanwadi, Malad East. The project’s entire inventory, worth ₹200 crore, was snapped up within just two hours of launch — a feat that underscores Palladian’s unmatched expertise in orchestrating large-scale real estate success stories during the festive season.

The record-breaking performance stands as a testament to Palladian’s deep market insight, strategic precision, and the strength of its vast channel partner network. Backed by a highly skilled team, Palladian turned Pearl Icon’s launch into one of Mumbai’s fastest full sell-outs — transforming vision into achievement through flawless execution and collective commitment.

The sell-out also highlights the buoyancy of Mumbai’s property market, where festive optimism and favourable macro conditions are fueling decisive buyer action. Property registrations have jumped 20% during Navratri, while recent GST cuts on construction materials have further improved affordability. Within this environment, Palladian’s ability to convert demand into immediate sales reaffirms its leadership and the trust it commands across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“This milestone is a reflection of the collective power of precision strategy, on-ground agility, and trusted partnerships,” said Mr. Chandresh Vithalani, Partner, Palladian Partners“At Palladian, we approach every launch as a mission — aligning developer vision with buyer aspiration, and executing every detail with discipline. Pearl Icon’s success once again proves what’s possible when insight and execution work seamlessly together.”

Beyond numbers, the success of Pearl Icon reinforces Palladian’s growing reputation as a driving force behind some of the most successful launches in India’s premium housing segment. From strategic positioning to last-mile sales, every touchpoint of this project bore the hallmark of Palladian’s precision and partnership-driven approach.

As Palladian continues to shape the new narrative of Mumbai real estate, its vision remains unwavering — to create iconic sell-out stories and deliver sustained value for developers, partners, and homebuyers alike.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 1:42 PM IST
