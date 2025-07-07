LIVE TV
Paras Defence trades ex-split after 2:1 stock split on July 4. Despite robust Q4 results and multibagger returns, shares dip over 8%, drawing investor attention amid strong fundamentals.

Paras Defence Stock Split Goes Live, Multibagger Stock Sees Sharp Drop Of 8 Percent Despite Strong Q4 Results

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 12:51:18 IST

Ever wished your shares could multiply overnight? Well, Paras Defence just granted that wish—sort of. On Friday, July 4, the multibagger defence stock officially began trading ex-split, following its much-anticipated 1:2 stock split. Translation? Each Rs 10 share has now turned into two Rs 5 shares, fully paid up and ready for action.

Before you break out the calculator: no, your investment didn’t shrink. You just got double the shares at half the price—like slicing a pizza into more pieces, but still having the same pizza. This move increases liquidity, invites more retail investors, and makes the stock look extra affordable on paper.

So, if you logged into your trading app and wondered why the price looked like it dropped—no panic! That’s just Paras Defence flexing its split game. The market’s watching. Are you?

Paras Stock Falls Over 8% Despite Positive News

Despite a strong financial quarter and the stock split announcement, shares of Paras Defence fell over 8% on the day of the ex-split. This drop caught many investors by surprise. The decline may reflect profit booking or short-term volatility due to the adjusted price post-split. However, long-term investors continue to track the stock’s strong fundamentals and government support for domestic defence manufacturing. The dip opens a discussion around market reactions post-split and what it signals about investor sentiment in high-growth sectors.

Paras Defence has turned into a top-performing stock in 2025. Year-to-date, it has delivered a return of 68%, comfortably outperforming the Nifty 50 index, which gained just 7% during the same period. Over the past year, the stock rose by 18%, again outpacing the Nifty’s 5.5% rise. The stock’s five-year performance shows a remarkable 243% return, cementing its status as a multibagger in the Indian defence sector. Its strategic presence in defence electronics, space optics, and heavy engineering continues to attract investors and analysts alike.

Shareholders Of Paras Approved The Split In June

Paras Defence secured shareholder approval for the stock split on June 7, 2025. The company officially informed the stock exchanges about this development on June 10. The stock split aims to improve liquidity and make the shares more accessible to a broader base of investors. The move comes amid strong investor interest, especially in defence and space sector plays. With Paras Defence being the only Indian firm producing infrared optics at scale, this split reflects the company’s intent to broaden its retail investor base and support future expansion plans.

Strong Q4FY25 Performance Lifts Fundamentals For Long Terms

In the March quarter (Q4FY25), Paras Defence reported a sharp 97.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 20 crore, compared to Rs 10 crore in the same quarter last year. Total revenue for the quarter touched Rs 112 crore, growing 31.8% year-on-year. EBITDA for the quarter surged to Rs 28.3 crore, up from Rs 3.4 crore a year ago. The company also saw a major jump in EBITDA margins from 15.6% to 26.2%. This strong financial performance underlines the firm’s growing operational efficiency and rising defence contracts.

Here Is The Overall Preperformance Of Paras Stocks

Event Details
Stock Split Ratio 1:2 (Rs 10 split into Rs 5 each)
Ex-Split Date July 4, 2025
YTD Return (2025) +68%
1-Year Return +18%
5-Year Return +243%
Q4FY25 Net Profit Rs 20 crore (↑ 97.8% YoY)
Q4FY25 Revenue Rs 112 crore (↑ 31.8% YoY)
Q4FY25 EBITDA Rs 28.3 crore (↑ from Rs 3.4 crore)
Q4FY25 EBITDA Margin 26.2% (↑ from 15.6%)
Stock Price Movement (July 4) Fell over 8%

