Home > Business > PayRupy Partners with BRISKPE to Expand into Cross-Border Payments

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 02:58:07 IST

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: In a move that reinforces India’s fintech leadership, PayRupy has partnered with BRISKPE, a licensed Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA-CB), to provide an integrated global payments platform. The partnership delivers a one-stop solution for domestic and international money movement, bridging Bharat’s digital economy with global markets through innovation, trust, and compliance.

Behind this vision stand Moiz Chohan (Founder & CEO) and Firas Chohan (Co-Founder & CTO), two dynamic leaders who founded PayRupy with the mission to simplify and scale payments for Bharat. PayRupy has built a strong reputation by delivering innovative, transparent, and reliable solutions in India’s domestic payments landscape. The company has consistently addressed the needs of businesses, institutions, and individuals with technology-led offerings that ensure efficiency and trust. With this alliance, PayRupy now extends beyond domestic solutions into cross-border transactions, offering clients a unified platform that integrates both local and international payments.

As one of India’s first licensed Payment Aggregators – Cross Border (PA-CB), BRISKPE offers compliance-first infrastructure, trusted payment rails for global transactions, and the scalability required by exporters, SMEs, freelancers, and enterprises. Together, PayRupy and BRISKPE are enabling borderless financial empowerment, making global payments as seamless as domestic ones.

“This partnership with BRISKPE marks a defining step in our journey from Bharat to the world. PayRupy has built its foundation on trust and innovation in domestic payments, and with BRISKPE as our cross-border partner, we are now creating a one-stop ecosystem that empowers businesses and individuals to connect globally with confidence,” said Moiz Chohan, Founder & CEO, PayRupy.

“At BRISKPE, we believe the future of Bharat’s economy lies in its ability to connect confidently with the world. By combining PayRupy’s domestic expertise with our cross-border infrastructure, we’re creating a single, trusted ecosystem where payments flow without friction, simple, compliant, and global. This partnership is about more than transactions; it’s about powering Bharat’s role in the global economy,” said Sanjay Tripathy, Co-Founder & CEO, BRISKPE.

The PayRupy – BRISKPE partnership is positioned as a whole solution for cross-border transactions. By integrating domestic and international payments into a single framework, the collaboration ensures one-stop access, compliance under the PA-CB model, scalability for SMEs, exporters, freelancers, and enterprises, and efficiency that makes money movement seamless and reliable.

PayRupy’s guiding principle, “Jaha Rupee, Waha PayRupy”, now finds a global extension through this collaboration. With PayRupy’s domestic expertise and Briskpe’s international network, the partnership establishes a unified payments ecosystem that allows Bharat’s businesses and individuals to participate fully in global markets.

This collaboration is more than an expansion; it is the creation of a unified payments ecosystem designed to connect Bharat with the world. By combining their strengths, PayRupy and BRISKPE are redefining how payments are managed, seamlessly, securely, and globally.

PayRupy x BRISKPE: Borderless Payments. Boundless Growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimercross-border-transactionsdigital-economyfintech-leadershipglobal-paymentssmpltrusted-payments

QUICK LINKS