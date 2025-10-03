Perplexity AI To Give Tough Challenge To Google, OpenAI, Rolls Out…

Perplexity AI has taken a big step by launching its Comet browser worldwide, and in a surprising move, it is making the tool free for everyone. Previously, Comet cost $200 per month and was available only to Perplexity Max subscribers. The company hopes that free access will help it compete with big players like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

Comet is not a typical web browser. It is designed as a personal AI assistant that can do more than just browse the internet. It can organise tabs, draft emails, shop online, and perform other tasks. When it first launched in July, the waitlist reportedly ran into millions. By opening it up to everyone, Perplexity is aiming to scale faster and attract more users.

The timing of this global launch is important. Big technology companies are racing to integrate AI directly into browsing. Last month, Google added its Gemini AI to Chrome. In August, Anthropic released a browser-based AI agent, and OpenAI introduced Operator in January. Perplexity made headlines in August with its surprising $34.5 billion bid for Chrome, signaling its ambition to challenge the biggest tech companies.

Perplexity is best known for its AI-powered search engine, which combines direct answers with links to source material. The company has had some controversy in the past for using content without proper credit. In response, it introduced a revenue-sharing model in 2024. Now, through Comet Plus, it offers premium access to trusted publishers like CNN, Condé Nast, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Fortune, Le Monde, and Le Figaro.

Looking ahead, Perplexity plans to add a mobile version of Comet and a Background Assistant feature, which can handle multiple tasks at the same time, even while the user focuses on something else.

By removing the paywall, Perplexity is making Comet available to a much larger audience. The big question now is whether users will choose Comet as their main AI assistant or continue using the tools they already know.

