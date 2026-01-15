LIVE TV
Home > Business > Personal Intelligence In Gemini: Google Delivers Smarter, Privacy-Focused AI

Personal Intelligence In Gemini: Google Delivers Smarter, Privacy-Focused AI

Google launches Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app, enabling context-aware, personalized responses by securely connecting to select apps. Privacy-focused beta available for AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 15, 2026 13:45:45 IST

Google has unveiled a new feature called Personal Intelligence in its Gemini app, designed to provide users with a more personalized and helpful experience. The feature allows Gemini to securely connect with select Google apps, enabling it to deliver responses that are better aligned with individual user needs. The announcement was shared by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on social media on Wednesday, highlighting that this move addresses one of the top requests from Gemini users.

How Personal Intelligence Works

Personal Intelligence combines two core capabilities: advanced reasoning across multiple sources and retrieving specific details from connected apps. This allows Gemini to generate answers that are not only relevant but also tailored to the user’s context. For instance, once connected, Gemini can pull information from emails, photos, or other supported apps to provide context-aware responses.

“Answering a top request from our users, we’re introducing Personal Intelligence in the @GeminiApp. You can now securely connect to Google apps for an even more helpful experience,” Pichai said. “Personal Intelligence combines two core strengths: reasoning across complex sources and retrieving specific details, e.g., from an email or photo, to provide uniquely tailored answers.”

Privacy at the Core

Google has emphasized that privacy remains a central focus of the new feature. Users retain full control over their data and the apps they choose to connect with Gemini. By default, no apps are connected, and all settings for app connections are switched off, ensuring that personal information is fully protected unless users opt in.

Pichai stressed, “It’s built with privacy at the center. You choose exactly which apps to connect, these connected app settings are off by default.” This gives users the freedom to decide which data sources Gemini can access, minimizing privacy concerns while maximizing usefulness.

Beta Rollout and Availability

The Personal Intelligence feature is currently rolling out as a beta version. Google confirmed that the beta is available starting today for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the United States. The feature is compatible across multiple platforms, including the web, Android, and iOS, providing a seamless experience for users across devices.

By introducing Personal Intelligence, Google aims to enhance Gemini’s functionality, offering smarter, context-aware responses while keeping user privacy and control front and center. The company expects that this update will make the app more engaging and useful, catering to users’ growing demand for personalized AI assistance.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 1:44 PM IST
