Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars fire glasgow central station today air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars fire glasgow central station today air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars fire glasgow central station today air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars fire glasgow central station today air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars fire glasgow central station today air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars fire glasgow central station today air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars fire glasgow central station today air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars fire glasgow central station today air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major cities in India on Monday, March 9, 2026, even as global crude oil rates surged amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

petrol price today
petrol price today

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 9, 2026 08:39:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major cities in India on Monday, March 9, 2026, even as global crude oil rates surged amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The retail prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and several other cities recorded no change compared to the previous day, providing some relief to consumers despite global crude oil prices surging to over $100 amid rising tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran. 

Government officials have stated that India’s fuel supply remains stable, emphasising that the country procures crude oil according to its own energy requirements rather than relying on the approval of any foreign nation. 

They also highlighted that India has an ample reserve of crude oil and refined petroleum products and has diversified its important sources over the years to minimise potential supply risks. 

You Might Be Interested In

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City

Petrol (Rs/L)

Diesel (Rs/L)

Delhi

94.77

87.67

Mumbai

103.54

90.03

Kolkata

105.45

92.02

Chennai

101.06

92.61

Hyderabad

107.46

95.70

Bengaluru

102.99

91.06

Pune

104.29

90.81

Lucknow

94.69

87.81

Jaipur

105.40

90.82

Ahmedabad

94.44

90.11

Patna

105.42

91.67

Why Rising Crude Oil Prices Matter for India 

India imports nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement, making the country highly sensitive to fluctuations in international oil markets. Crude oil is refined into fuels, such as petrol and diesel, meaning any sustained rise in global prices can directly affect India’s fuel costs. 

If international crude prices remain elevated for a prolonged period, India’s import bill could increase significantly. This may also put pressure on inflation and the broader economy. 

Why Are Gas Prices Increasing Today?

 Concerns over fuel prices are increasing as global crude oil prices have surged due to fears of supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. According to Reuters, there are growing expectations that energy exports from Gulf countries could be affected if the crisis escalates further. Market anxiety has also intensified after Kuwait began shutting down production at some oilfields due to storage limitations. 

Meanwhile, India’s reliance on imported LNG has grown as domestic gas production remains weak while demand from city gas networks, fertilizer plants, and industries continues to rise. 

How Fuel Prices Are Decided in India

Petrol and diesel prices in India have largely remained unchanged since May 2022, when the government reduced excise duties to ease inflationary pressure. 

Fuel prices are updated daily at 6 am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. 

However, the final retail price is influenced by several factors: 

Global crude oil prices

 The rupee-US dollar exchange rate 

Central and state taxes 

Refining and transportation costs

Will Petrol and Diesel Prices Rise Soon? 

With global crude oil benchmarks climbing due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, concerns are growing among consumers about a possible rise in petrol and diesel prices. 

Energy experts say the situation remains uncertain. If crude prices remain elevated for a long period or supply disruptions worsen, domestic fuel prices in India could eventually face upward pressure. 

For now, however, petrol and diesel rates across major cities continue to remain unchanged.

Also Read: Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $100 Per Barrel As Middle East War Disrupts Global Supply 

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 8:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengaluru fuel pricediesel price Mumbai todayDiesel price todayfuel price today Indiahome-hero-pos-9petrolpetrol diesel price March 8petrol diesel rate Indiapetrol price Delhi todayPetrol price todaypetrol rate today

RELATED News

MCX Gold And Silver Price Forecast: Precious Metals Eye Volatility Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets, Middle East Tensions- Check Details

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 8: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits

Nifty Prediction For Monday, March 9: Will Markets Open Lower Amid Rising Oil Prices And Middle East Tensions? Here’s What You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram Horror: Woman Injured After Stalker Mistakes Her for Ex-Girlfriend And Throws Acid Inside Civil Hospital Premises

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Gautam Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Win to Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Ajit Agarkar, and Jay Shah | Watch Video

University Of Chicago Honors Prof. Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian With Alumni Award For Professional Achievement

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 9 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Iran Appoints Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, As New Supreme Leader Following Leadership Transition

Air India, AI Express To Continue Scheduled Services To And From Jeddah, Muscat; 32 Ad-Hoc Non-Scheduled Flights To UAE To Be Operated

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

QUICK LINKS