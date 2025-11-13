PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: FINAL CALL! Will The Edtech Star Score Full Marks Or Just Pass? Here Are The Key Details

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: The classroom’s gone public, literally!

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah’s IPO opened on November 11 and closes November 13, with investors eagerly doing the math. The GMP stands at ₹1.25, hinting at mild excitement. So far, the subscription numbers are decent but not dazzling, the retail segment has clocked over 50% bookings, while the employee quota is already packed. The IPO’s price band of ₹103 – ₹109 leaves some hoping for last-minute fireworks on the final day.

Will investors give PhysicsWallah a full mark or mark it “needs improvement”? We’ll find out soon!

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: Key Details

Details Information IPO Price Band ₹103 – ₹109 Fresh Equity Issue ₹3,100 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹380 crore Promoters Participating in OFS Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob Value of Shares Sold by Each Promoter ₹190 crore each Current Promoter Shareholding 40.31% each

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: Key IPO Dates and Listing Timeline

Event Date Allotment Finalisation Friday, November 14 Refund Initiation Monday, November 17 Credit to Demat Accounts Monday, November 17 Listing on BSE & NSE Tuesday, November 18

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3 Investment Rationale: Why Investors Are Watching

PhysicsWallah isn’t just another edtech company, it’s a homegrown success story that’s rewriting how India learns. From humble beginnings on YouTube to a nationwide brand, the platform’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

What is the secret? A strong sense of community and a deep understanding of what students actually need.

The company’s paid user base has grown rapidly, backed by relatable teachers, high-quality content, and courses that deliver real results. Beyond online learning, PhysicsWallah is spreading its wings into offline centres and new education categories. Its in-house tech makes learning more personal and scalable, while strategic acquisitions are helping it reach even further. For investors, it’s not just about numbers, it’s about a brand that’s managed to make learning simple, affordable, and trusted.

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: Subscription Status

Category Details / Status Overall Subscription (as of Day 2) 12% subscribed Retail Segment 57% booked Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 5% booked Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) Yet to receive bids Employee Portion 1.75x subscribed

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: Reservation Breakdown

Category Reservation Details Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) Not less than 75% of the total issue Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) Not more than 15% Retail Investors Not more than 10% Employees Up to ₹70 million worth of shares reserved

