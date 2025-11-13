PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: FINAL CALL! Will The Edtech Star Score Full Marks Or Just Pass? Here Are The Key Details

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: The classroom’s gone public, literally!
Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah’s IPO opened on November 11 and closes November 13, with investors eagerly doing the math. The GMP stands at ₹1.25, hinting at mild excitement. So far, the subscription numbers are decent but not dazzling, the retail segment has clocked over 50% bookings, while the employee quota is already packed. The IPO’s price band of ₹103 – ₹109 leaves some hoping for last-minute fireworks on the final day.
Will investors give PhysicsWallah a full mark or mark it “needs improvement”? We’ll find out soon!
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: Key Details
|Details
|Information
|IPO Price Band
|₹103 – ₹109
|Fresh Equity Issue
|₹3,100 crore
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|₹380 crore
|Promoters Participating in OFS
|Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob
|Value of Shares Sold by Each Promoter
|₹190 crore each
|Current Promoter Shareholding
|40.31% each
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: Key IPO Dates and Listing Timeline
|Event
|Date
|Allotment Finalisation
|Friday, November 14
|Refund Initiation
|Monday, November 17
|Credit to Demat Accounts
|Monday, November 17
|Listing on BSE & NSE
|Tuesday, November 18
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3 Investment Rationale: Why Investors Are Watching
PhysicsWallah isn’t just another edtech company, it’s a homegrown success story that’s rewriting how India learns. From humble beginnings on YouTube to a nationwide brand, the platform’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable.
What is the secret? A strong sense of community and a deep understanding of what students actually need.
The company’s paid user base has grown rapidly, backed by relatable teachers, high-quality content, and courses that deliver real results. Beyond online learning, PhysicsWallah is spreading its wings into offline centres and new education categories. Its in-house tech makes learning more personal and scalable, while strategic acquisitions are helping it reach even further. For investors, it’s not just about numbers, it’s about a brand that’s managed to make learning simple, affordable, and trusted.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: Subscription Status
|Category
|Details / Status
|Overall Subscription (as of Day 2)
|12% subscribed
|Retail Segment
|57% booked
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|5% booked
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|Yet to receive bids
|Employee Portion
|1.75x subscribed
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: Reservation Breakdown
|Category
|Reservation Details
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
|Not less than 75% of the total issue
|Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)
|Not more than 15%
|Retail Investors
|Not more than 10%
|Employees
|Up to ₹70 million worth of shares reserved
