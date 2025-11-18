PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: The Giant EdTech Is Making Its Debut Today; Here Are the Key Details

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Today
Ready for the big debut? PhysicsWallah hits the stock market today, November 18, 2025, listing on both the BSE and NSE. If you followed the buzz between November 11 and 13, you already know the IPO had investors as curious as students before a PW physics marathon. The mix of fresh issue and OFS only added to the excitement, with many wondering whether India’s breakout edtech star could replicate its classroom success on Dalal Street. Now that listing day is here, the real test begins—will the market give PhysicsWallah a flying start or a tough first chapter? Let’s find out.
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: Live Updates Snippets
- 9:14 AM – Subscription Update
- The IPO was subscribed 1.81x, with strong QIB participation.
- 9:09 AM – Fundraising Summary
- The company successfully raised ₹3,480.71 crore via book-built issue.
- 9:00 AM – Listing Alert
- PhysicsWallah shares debut today on BSE and NSE.
Listing ceremony of PhysicsWallah Limited will be starting soon at our exchange @nseindia. Watch the ceremony live!https://t.co/KXuFJmRBpd#NSEIndia #listing #IPO #StockMarket #ShareMarket #PhysicswallahLimited @ashishchauhan @physics__wallah @PhysicswallahAP
— NSE India (@NSEIndia) November 18, 2025
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|Total Issue Size
|₹3,480.71 crore
|Fresh Issue
|28.45 crore shares (₹3,100.71 crore)
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|3.49 crore shares (₹380 crore)
|Price Band
|₹103–₹109 per share
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: Subscription Status
|Investor Category
|Subscription
|Retail Investors (RII)
|1.06x
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|0.48x
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
|2.70x
|Overall Subscription
|1.81x
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: GMP
