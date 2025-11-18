LIVE TV
Home > Business > PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: The Giant EdTech Is Making Its Debut Today; Here Are the Key Details

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: PhysicsWallah makes its stock market debut today on BSE and NSE after a ₹3,480 crore IPO. Strong QIB interest, steady GMP, and positive sentiment hint at a promising market listing.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 18, 2025 09:41:23 IST

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: The Giant EdTech Is Making Its Debut Today; Here Are the Key Details

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Today

Ready for the big debut? PhysicsWallah hits the stock market today, November 18, 2025, listing on both the BSE and NSE. If you followed the buzz between November 11 and 13, you already know the IPO had investors as curious as students before a PW physics marathon. The mix of fresh issue and OFS only added to the excitement, with many wondering whether India’s breakout edtech star could replicate its classroom success on Dalal Street. Now that listing day is here, the real test begins—will the market give PhysicsWallah a flying start or a tough first chapter? Let’s find out.

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: Live Updates Snippets

  • 9:14 AM – Subscription Update
  • The IPO was subscribed 1.81x, with strong QIB participation.
  • 9:09 AM – Fundraising Summary
  • The company successfully raised ₹3,480.71 crore via book-built issue.
  • 9:00 AM – Listing Alert
  • PhysicsWallah shares debut today on BSE and NSE.

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: Key Details

Category Details
Total Issue Size ₹3,480.71 crore
Fresh Issue 28.45 crore shares (₹3,100.71 crore)
Offer for Sale (OFS) 3.49 crore shares (₹380 crore)
Price Band ₹103–₹109 per share

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: Subscription Status

Investor Category Subscription
Retail Investors (RII) 1.06x
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 0.48x
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.70x
Overall Subscription 1.81x

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: GMP

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the PhysicsWallah IPO currently stands at ₹14 per share, indicating stable interest from investors ahead of its market debut. Based on this GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹123 per share, which reflects a premium of about 13% over the upper issue price.

Although GMP is not an official measure, it often provides an early sense of investor sentiment. In this case, the steady premium suggests expectations of a reasonably strong listing. Analysts believe that consistent demand in the grey market highlights confidence in PhysicsWallah’s business model and future growth prospects.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Power, JSW Energy, BSE, PhysicsWallah, 5paisa And Many Other In Focus Today

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 9:32 AM IST
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: The Giant EdTech Is Making Its Debut Today; Here Are the Key Details

