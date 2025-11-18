PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: The Giant EdTech Is Making Its Debut Today; Here Are the Key Details

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the PhysicsWallah IPO currently stands at ₹14 per share, indicating stable interest from investors ahead of its market debut. Based on this GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹123 per share, which reflects a premium of about 13% over the upper issue price.

Although GMP is not an official measure, it often provides an early sense of investor sentiment. In this case, the steady premium suggests expectations of a reasonably strong listing. Analysts believe that consistent demand in the grey market highlights confidence in PhysicsWallah’s business model and future growth prospects.



