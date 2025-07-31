PM-Kisan 20th Installment Alert: ₹20,500 Crore To Hit Accounts—PM Modi To Hand Over Funds In Varanasi This August!

Good news for all PM Kisan beneficiaries! Get ready to smile because the next installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme is set to hit your accounts in August 2025. And here’s the exciting part — Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will be handing over the funds during his visit to none other than his own constituency, Varanasi!

Imagine the buzz as the PM arrives to distribute the next tranche of financial support directly to farmers. According to an official PIB release, this visit will not just be a routine event but a celebration of the government’s ongoing commitment to the backbone of India’s economy — the farmers.

So, if you’re a PM Kisan beneficiary, keep an eye out! August just got a lot more exciting. Who wouldn’t want to hear their installment news straight from the Prime Minister’s visit? Stay tuned and get ready to welcome your share!

How Much Money Has Been Distributed So Far Under PM Kisan ?

Since 2019, the PM-Kisan scheme has pumped a whopping Rs 3.69 lakh crore directly into farmers’ accounts over 19 installments. And guess what? The 20th installment is just around the corner! This time, Rs 20,500 crore will be transferred to about 9.7 crore farmers across the country. Are you one of the lucky beneficiaries eagerly waiting for this boost? Keep an eye on your bank accounts—it’s your well-deserved financial support arriving soon! Got your farming tools ready? Because this money is here to help you grow even more.

PM Kisan Scheme Key Highlights

The Union Minister urged farmers to actively participate in the August 2 event to benefit from the scheme and stay informed about agricultural development programs.

Shri Chouhan instructed officials to leverage grassroots workers—Krishi Sakhis, Drone Didis, Bank Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis, Bima Sakhis, and Gram Panchayat Sarpanches—to widely spread information about the event.

He emphasized that engaging farmers about Kharif crops during this period would be highly effective in boosting participation.

Shri Chouhan affirmed that, under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, the programme will be implemented with full commitment to reach the maximum number of farmers.

Since the scheme’s launch in 2019, ₹3.69 lakh crore has been transferred through 19 installments to farmers’ accounts.

The upcoming 20th installment will transfer ₹20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, ICAR Director General Dr. ML Jat, and other senior Ministry of Agriculture officials attended the meeting.

Step-By-Step Guide For PM-Kisan Beneficiaries

Check Eligibility & Payment Amount

Eligible farmers receive ₹2,000 per installment, totaling ₹6,000 annually across three installments.

Ensure your e-KYC is complete and your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account to avoid payment delays.

Make sure your land details are accurate, especially the state and district entries, as errors cause payment issues.

If you find errors in your land records, use the ‘State Transfer Request’ option on the PM-Kisan portal or visit your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) to update them.

Remember: e-KYC is Mandatory

Without completed e-KYC, payments will not be credited to your account.

If you face any issues, call the PM-Kisan helpline numbers: 155261 or 011-24300606.

How To Check Your Status Online:

Go to https://pmkisan.gov.in Click on ‘Know Your Status’ or ‘Beneficiary List’ Enter your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number Complete the OTP verification



Follow these steps to ensure smooth receipt of your PM-Kisan benefits!

